Vermont 4-H’ers fare well at regional dairy show

BURLINGTON, VT — Hard work and determination paid off for the 30 4-H dairy members chosen by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension to represent Vermont in the dairy show at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA.

The 4-H’ers competed on Sept. 16 in fitting and showmanship and on Sept. 17 in conformation classes with several individuals earning top placements and championship awards. Awards also were given for the best state herd for each breed. Vermont won first place for its Brown Swiss, Holstein and Jersey herds. The Ayrshire state herd came in third.

In the fitting and showmanship contest, several junior and senior classes were held to accommodate the large number of competitors. The top finisher in each group in each division then competed for the grand championship and reserve championship awards. Isabel Hall of East Montpelier was named Senior Grand Champion and Adele Biasini of Morrisville, Senior Reserve Champion. Courteney Simpson, Sutton, was the Junior Grand Champion.

Vermonters placing in the top five in their respective showmanship classes included:

Junior Showmanship (ages 12-14)

Group A: Nathan Parent, St. Albans (first); Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick (second).

Group B: Charles Haynes, East Montpelier (second).

Group C: Molly Callan, Enosburg Falls (first); Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge (second).

Group D: Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier (first).

Group E: Courteney Simpson, Sutton (first); Averie Brown, East Montpelier (fourth).

Group F: Ellie Bissell, Richmond (third)

Senior Showmanship (ages 15-18)

Group A: Joseph Real, Georgia (first).

Group B: Adele Biasini, Morrisville (first); Seth Carson, Newbury (second).

Group C: Isabel Hall, East Montpelier (first); Chandra Stanley, Enosburg (fifth).

Group D: Olyvia Fortin, Newport (fifth).

Group E: Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield (first); Alexis Lawson, Sutton (third).

Group F: Chris Girard, Lunenburg (fourth)

Top finishers in the conformation classes, which are arranged according to age and breed of the animal, were:

Ayrshire

Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion — Joseph Real, Georgia

Spring Calf: Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge (second); Abagail Hurd, Hardwick (third)

Spring Yearling Heifer: Joseph Real, Georgia (first)

Brown Swiss

Senior Champion and Grand Champion — Adele Biasini, Morrisville

Fall Calf: Nathan Parent, St. Albans (first); Olyvia Fortin, Newport (fifth)

Winter Calf: Chandra Stanley, Enosburg (first)

Spring Yearling Heifer: Ellie Bissell, Richmond (first)

Two-year-old Cow: Adele Biasini, Morrisville (first)

Guernsey

Reserve Junior Champion — Cody Trudeau, Newport Center

Winter Calf: Cody Trudeau, Newport Center (first)

Holstein

Senior Champion and Grand Champion — Callum Hutchins, Richford;

Reserve Junior Champion Molly Callan, Enosburg Falls

Fall Calf: Charles Haynes, East Montpelier (first); Isabel Hall, East Montpelier (second); Averie Brown, East Montpelier (sixth); Courteney Simpson, Sutton (eighth)

Winter Calf: Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier (second); Karissa Livingston, New Haven (third); Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield (seventh); Justin Thurber, Barre (eighth)

Spring Yearling Heifer: Molly Callan, Enosburg Falls (first)

Summer Yearling Heifer: Alexis Lawson, Sutton (first); Ted Hartsock, Lyndonville (second)

Winter Yearling Heifer: Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick (second); Cole Goodhue, Fairfield (third); Christopher Girard, Lunenburg (fifth); Julie Parent, St. Albans (seventh)

Three-year-old Cow: Callum Hutchins, Richford (first)

Jersey

Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion — Seth Carson, Newbury

Fall Calf: Seth Carson, Newbury (first)

Summer Yearling Heifer: Sarah Hill, New Haven (first); Matthew Ouellette, Weybridge (second)

Winter Yearling Heifer: Maya Jerose, Enosburg Falls (first)

Contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, for more information on the Vermont 4-H dairy program. She may be reached at 802-651-8343, ext. 513.