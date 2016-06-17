Umbilical hernia repair in calves: the sooner the better

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“You really want to get this taken care of as soon as possible,” commented Midvale Veterinarian Lisa Tobler. She was referring to calf hernia repair surgery and was prepping a two-month-old heifer calf in the field. Assisting Tobler were two other Midvale veterinarians, Jill Greisman, D.V.M. and new comer to the large animal clinic, Jessie Bolster, D.V.M. “You can’t wait until much after four months,” Tobler said. “Two months is good.”

One of the problems with waiting is that if there are complications, as with a patent urachus (urination through the umbilical stump is the obvious clue to this condition); serious infection to the liver and bladder may follow. Allowing the wall to remain open also encourages intestines to protrude through the hole. Then, when the hole shrinks and closes up naturally, intestines will become trapped.

Tobler explained that the umbilicus in newborn calves consists of the urachus, which is the tube connecting the fetal bladder to the placental sac. Normally, the urachus shrinks soon after birth. Although some hernias may be genetic, frequently, the underlying cause of an umbilical hernia is infection of the umbilical cord.

Calves with infected hernias usually have poor appetites and poor growth rates.

This calf’s owner said although he had not observed any urinary issues, the calf had been “a fussy eater.”

Preparation for surgery consisted of fasting of the calf for about 24 hours.

After the sedative given for restraint had taken affect, the surgery area was clipped and Novocain was injected in several spots to numb the area.

Tobler alternated Betadine and alcohol swabbing several times to clean and sanitize the area before making an incision.

After making an opening, Tobler examined the internal structure of the umbilicus and discovered some infected tissue. The urachus was crimped and removed.

Sutures were applied and antibiotics were administered. The calf was soon upright and recovering from her surgery.

Tobler said calf umbilical hernias are common and she does a “fair amount” of hernia repairs each year.