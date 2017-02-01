Tractor Safety To Be Discussed at Western New York Farm Show

HAMBURG, NEW YORK – Tractors are the single largest cause of fatal agricultural injuries and account for approximately 50% of all farm-work related deaths. Rollovers, run overs, power take off entanglements and roadway incidents are the most common type of tractor-related incidents. Jim Carrabba from the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine & Health will be presenting a series of seminars focused on how to prevent tractor related injuries during the 7th Annual Western New York Farm Show, February 2-4, 2017 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, New York.

Tractor safety presentations are scheduled for Thursday, February 2nd at 11am and Friday, February 3rd at 2pm at the Agriculture Discovery Center. Topics to be discussed will include safe operating practices, proper ballasting, keeping guards in place and not allowing extra-riders.

The Western New York Farm Show strives to educate farmers from around the region about the latest cutting-edge agricultural products and technology. Vendors include feed, seed, and equipment dealers, farm service providers, and non-for-profits that specialize in agriculture education, promotion, and advancement. Industry professionals will lead seminars daily covering a variety of topics.

Along with tractor safety, other highlights of the show, provided at no cost to show goers, include an opportunity to earn spray credits during pesticide recertification classes and manure pit & confined space rescue simulator demonstrations. The 2nd Annual Farmer Elite Toss Hay Bale Throwing Competition will take place each day of the show at 1pm inside the Agriculture Discovery Center. A “pee wee” toss featuring competitors 12 and under will take place daily before the adult competition. A children’s “ag-tivities” learning area will be offered on Saturday, February 4th between 10am-2pm. A complete listing of events, demonstrations and seminars can be found at www.WNYFarmShow.com.

The WNY Farm Show will be held inside two heated buildings on the Fairgrounds. Show times are: Thursday, February 2, 10:00am-4:00pm; Friday, February 3, 10:00am-6:00pm; Saturday, February 4, 9:00am-3:00pm. For more information, visit WNYFarmShow.com , email wnyfarmshow@ecfair.org. or call 716-649-3900 ext. 6488.