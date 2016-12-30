Trace minerals boost bovine wellness

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant

EAST SYRACUSE, NY — Want to increase the effectiveness of your herd’s vaccination? Roberto Palomares offered one means: improving nutrition through supplementation. Palomares, DVM at the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, presented “Role of Trace Minerals in Active Immunity and Respiratory Vaccine Effectiveness” at the recent Calf & Heifer Congress 2016 hosted by Cornell’s PRO-DAIRY.

Palomares said cows’ stress, free radical damage and inherent DNA shortcomings all affect the individual’s immune response.

“If we don’t supplement the animal with trace minerals, it will decrease and borderline deficiencies will occur,” he said. “You will see decreased immune response in animals.”

Palomares mentioned bovine respiratory disease (BRD) as one example of a disease that costs dairymen and cattlemen thousands. But by transferring maternal antibodies, taking appropriate biosecurity measures, and vaccination, farmers can minimize their herd’s risk of BRD. Palomares believes that feeding trace mineral supplements also plays an important function in boosting bovine immunity to BRD.

“Newly received, highly stressed animals are most susceptible,” Palomares said. “Vaccination is a powerful tool to prevent BRD and reduce use of antibiotics, but vaccinations are not 100 percent effective.”

The type of vaccines makes a difference. Palomares explained that live vaccines replicate in the host, stimulate cell medicated immunity, provide stronger and longer antibody response, could recombine, mutate and occasionally revert to virulence, and present risk of contamination with other viruses. They can cause immunosuppression and risk of abortion in pregnant animals.

On the other hand, killed vaccines don’t replicate. Animals will need a booster 21 days later. They have limited cell medicated immunity and elicit weaker and shorter antibody response. They’re safe and present a low risk of contamination, no immune suppression and no risk of abortion in pregnant animals.

Although vaccinating young calves provides benefits, Palomares said vaccination timing “depends upon management and colostrum consumed, both quality and quantity, and the level of maternally derived antibodies through consumption and absorption.”

He added that a high percent of neonatal dairy calves failure of passive transfer and that dairy calves should be vaccinated at less than three months of age.

“Newborn calves have a functional immune system able to respond to vaccines,” Palomares said.

But if calves are at high risk due to failure of passive transfer, vaccination within the first weeks of life is required.

Replacement heifers should be vaccinated at least twice with modified live virus vaccine before breeding and isolated from pregnant cows during and after vaccination.

Animals injected with trace minerals (ITM) exhibited a better immune response, according to Palomares’ research.

“The ITM group had higher liver concentrations of selenium, copper and manganese than the control group and did not show dramatic decrease in selenium and copper levels after vaccination,” Palomares said.

In addition, Palomares wrote in his research abstract, “Trace minerals enhanced protection from BVDV-2 infection by MLV vaccine, helping to maintain adequate health and performance of growing calves. Addition of injectable trace mineral supplements to calf management protocols might represent a promising tool to improve livestock health on commercial farms.”