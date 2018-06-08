Tickborne diseases of the United States

Information released by the Center for Disease Control, last updated July 25, 2017.
-
- Anaplasmosis is transmitted to humans by tick bites primarily from the blacklegged tick in the northeastern and upper midwestern U.S. and the western blacklegged tick along the Pacific coast.
- Babesiosis is caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells. Most human cases of babesiosis in the U.S. are caused by Babesia microti. Babesia microti is transmitted by the blacklegged tick and is found primarily in the northeast and upper Midwest.
- Borrelia mayonii infection has recently been described as a cause of illness in the upper Midwestern United States. It has been found in blacklegged ticks in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Borrelia mayonii is a new species and is the only species besides B. burgdorferi known to cause Lyme disease in North America.
- Borrelia miyamotoi infection has recently been described as a cause of illness in the U.S. It is transmitted by the blacklegged tick and has a range similar to that of Lyme disease.
- Bourbon virus infection has been identified in a limited number patients in the Midwest and southern United States. At this time, it is unknown if the virus might be found in other areas of the United States.
- Colorado tick fever is caused by a virus transmitted by the Rocky Mountain wood tick. It occurs in the Rocky Mountain States at elevations of 4,000 to 10,500 feet.
- Ehrlichiosis is transmitted to humans by the lone star tick found primarily in the southcentral and eastern U.S.
- Heartland virus cases have been identified in the Midwestern and southern United States. Studies suggest that Lone Star ticks can transmit the virus. It is unknown if the virus may be found in other areas of the U.S.
- Lyme disease is transmitted by the blacklegged tick in the northeastern U.S. and upper Midwestern U.S. and the western blacklegged tick along the Pacific coast.
- Powassan disease is transmitted by the blacklegged tick and the groundhog tick. Cases have been reported primarily from northeastern states and the Great Lakes region.
- Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis is transmitted to humans by the Gulf Coast tick.
- Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) is transmitted by the American dog tick, Rocky Mountain wood tick and the brown dog tick in the U.S. The brown dog tick and other tick species are associated with RMSF in Central and South America.
- STARI (Southern tick-associated rash illness) is transmitted via bites from the lone star tick found in the southeastern and eastern U.S.
- Tickborne relapsing fever (TBRF) is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected soft ticks. TBRF has been reported in 15 western states and is associated with sleeping in rustic cabins and vacation homes.
- Tularemia is transmitted to humans by the dog tick the wood tick and the lone star tick. Tularemia occurs throughout the U.S.
- 364D rickettsiosis (Rickettsia phillipi, proposed) is transmitted to humans by the Pacific Coast tick. This is a new disease that has been found in California.
Leave a Reply