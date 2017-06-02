The Northeast Livestock Processing Service Company officially retires

by Troy Bishopp

In a memo to its members and partners throughout the region, The Northeast Livestock Processing Service Company, LLC (NELPSC) has announced it is closing down its storied operation that has helped countless farmers, secure quality processing and market their animals through the Northeast corridor.

“The company was started 12 years ago on June 1, 2005 when it became incorporated as an LLC. The movement started probably 3 years before that by the Hudson-Mohawk RC&D Council (a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization in Hudson, NY), who led the charge with a group of dedicated farmers who later became the owners of the company,” said Kathleen Harris, Processing and Marketing Coordinator.

NELPSC assisted 190 family farmers with the quality processing and marketing of their animals while enhancing the capacity of existing processors. In addition to processing education and facilitation, NELPSC provided marketing assistance to producers by finding outlets for farmer’s meat products and working with 15 processors in New York. In its first three years of operation, NELPSC put $330,000 directly into the pockets of farmers and later went on to facilitate well over a million dollars of additional sales.

“The board’s vision was to help their fellow farmers with their need for reliable affordable honest processing and later with marketing help. With start-up help of some grant money from Ag and Markets and the New York Farm Viability Institute, NELPSC went on to become totally self-supporting by its 5th year and last year was our most profitable year. The farmer owners are older now and feel that the mission has been accomplished. There are more processing and marketing opportunities now for livestock farmers and the demand for local meats continues to rise. We are humbled to think we have been a part of that,” said Harris.

The Board comprising of Seymour Vander Veen, President; Hal Hermance, Vice President; Jim Sullivan, Treasurer; Jim Hayes, Secretary; Kathleen Harris, Processing and Marketing Coordinator and Bob Harris, Truck Driver/Delivery wish to thank the agricultural community for the opportunity to have worked with you all over these many years. It has been a real joy.

“May God bless you as you go forward with your meaningful work of farming and producing good healthy food.”