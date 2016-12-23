The Little Iron Horse

by Laura Rodley

The Equine Affaire is famous for introducing the public to a multitude of horse breeds.

For the second year, members of The Canadian Horse Heritage and Preservation Society (CHHAPS) delighted crowds with their Canadian Horse demonstration and held a booth to educate the public about the Canadian Horse.

It is also the 351st anniversary of when King Louis XIV sent over horses, developed from working breeds of France and Spain and Breton from his royal stables in 1665, intended as gifts for nobleman and clergy, which were the original stock of the Canadian Horses. For 150 years, the fittest of those horses survived the harsh cold and undeveloped terrain, earning the breed the nickname, “Little Iron Horse.”

“They could withstand working in the rough harsh territory. In the 1600s, there were no fields and there were no roads. When they came, they had no outside influence and developed as the Canadian Horse. They were very influential, helping with logging, and building roads, for the early settlers of Canada, plowing the fields, pulling carriages, taking the family to church to Sunday,” said Southwick MA’s Liz Piacentini, CHHAPS’s Eastern U.S. Liaison.

With their thick winter coat, rock-hard large feet, long wavy mane and tail, “They became a horse of the people who lived off the land, and helped develop what is now Canada.”

The Canadian Horse is one of the oldest recognized North American horse breeds, with the first breed registry and stud book established in 1886.

At the time of the American Civil War, there were 150,000 Canadian horses. Then, “the Union Army was in such need of horses, they turned to Canada,” said Piacentini, and Canadian farmers sold their horses to the army. Typically 14 to 16 hands, weighing 1,000 to 1,400 pounds, with very big shoulders, and big build, they could pull artillery, but were small enough for the army’s soldiers to ride; bigger draft horses were too large to ride, and would have made their riders sitting ducks.

“They were very brave, very willing to go into battle. They were exported quite heavily as war horses. In the Civil War, 30,000 of them lost their lives,” said Piacentini. “They never returned to Canada.” And, as the army favored horses aged 4-7, typical breeding age, the numbers in Canada began to decline.

“With many of the stallions coming into the U.S., their genetics were passed down. They have a tendency to pass along good traits, endurance, even temperament, strength and stamina, making them very popular for breeding.” These horses are noted in the early stud books for providing lineage for the breeds of Standardbreds and Tennessee Walkers and Morgans. In 2014, The Texas A&M University did a DNA study which proved that Morgan’s DNA traced back to the Canadian Horse, one of North America’s oldest breeds.

Unfortunately, in part due to mechanization, after WWII, the Canadian Horse population continued to drop. Five registrations per year were recorded from 1970 to 1974, when their population totaled 400, causing the American Livestock Conservancy to place the breed on their critical status list. Concerned breeders acquired quality horses, set up breeding programs and raised their numbers up to 2,500 to 3,000 live horses worldwide by the mid-1990s, by which time the American Livestock Conservancy changed their status from critical to rare.

As their revived popularity grew, peer pressure began in the 2000s to change the Canadian Horse, to breed it to make it taller, more refined, less muscular, and change the very characteristics that had earned it its Little Iron Horse reputation.

Enter the non-profit CHHAPS, a group that began in 2002, concerned with maintaining the breed’s historic characteristics, preserving the horse as it has been for centuries for their children and future generations. The British Columbia-based CHHAPS has about 90 members in Canada and the U.S. Coincidentally, in April 2002, the Canadian Horse was named the National Horse of Canada. Most often black, they are also bay, brown or chestnut and so versatile, they can work weekdays and compete in jumping or riding on weekends.

Their numbers had reached 6,000 by 2009, but have since declined to an estimated 5,400 in 2016, according to a study done by CHHAPS board member and horse breeder Yvonne Hillsden, in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Currently, “The breed is critically endangered; there are simply not enough new registered births each year to exceed the number of horses naturally dying off,” said Piacentini.

There are more in abundance in Canada, but some breeders exist in the U.S.

Piacentini was one of the six people in the Equine Affaire Canadian Horse demonstration. She rode her 15-year-old gelding, 15.2 hands, Du Coteau Dandy Lyrical aka Lyrical. “I just enjoy his wonderful temperament, an attitude where he tries very hard to please, loves attention, loves people, loves variety: dressage, or to go for a trail ride, go to a clinic.”

Their names are very long, and contain three words. The first tells the horse’s breeder, the second, his sire, and the third, a name starting with the letter denoted for the year in which he was born. As Lyrical was born in 2001, designated L, he was given a name starting with L.

They are rugged, easy keepers, requiring only a standard diet. “They love to eat; you need to be careful about overfeeding them. He needs good quality hay. These horses evolved having to live off the land,” said Piacentini.

“He’s given me a wonderful ability to have fun. They’re just great horses.”