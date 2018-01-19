The Keystone Farm Show expands again

This year, the Keystone Farm Show opened for the 21st time from Jan. 9-11 at the York Fairgrounds, York, PA. Throughout the three-day event, it is estimated that 12,000 attendees made their way to visit the over 500 exhibitors. This is an increase from the attendance numbers of the previous year and is a consistent trend for the show.

“For 13 years, I have been working on the Keystone Farm Show,” said Sale Manager for Country Folks Ian Hitchener. “And I’m proud to say that it is a show that you can go about anywhere in North America and people have heard about our show in York, Pennsylvania.”

The Keystone Farm Show’s commitment to keeping the show for farmers was once again portrayed with the inclusion of state-of-the-art farm equipment, improved methods of farming, and digital displays. The show also gives farmers numerous opportunities to expand their knowledge and abilities by offering courses, such as pesticide credits.

And each year, the show seems to get bigger.

“We have continued to grow it and it has been the premier event for agriculture and agribusiness for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions,” said Hitchener.

This year, the show expanded to include 10 buildings, not including some outdoor exhibits. With discussions under way to further grow the Keystone Farm Show, the 22nd year may feature even more than this year.

For more information on the Keystone Farm Show, visit http://keystonefarmshow.com.