The 2017 Western New York Farm Show

The 7th Annual Western New York Farm Show was held this year at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, from Feb. 2-4. The show featured seminars, demonstrations, competitions, and over 100 exhibitors representing many facets of the Agriculture industry.

The exhibitors, showcased in two buildings, had feed and seed growers and producers, representatives of New York State’s beef and pork industries, equipment dealers, and many others. Everything marketing related could also be found, with exhibitors ready and willing to give any type of information or answer any question.

Seminars, including pesticide recertification classes, were held several times a day during the span of the show. Another seminar, directed towards the dairy industry, offered an in-depth look into milking robots.

The 2nd annual Farmer Elite Toss, divided into pee-wee, women’s, and men’s divisions drew a crowd each day at one. The hay bale throwing competition was open to anyone willing to sign up and the top competitors were awarded with cash prizes.

New to the show was the Manure Pit and Confined Space Rescue demonstration, which gave farmers a peak at the policies, procedures, and safety measures that first responders must follow in order rescue anyone incapacitated by a manure pit. The demonstration also allowed farmers to better understand how to improve their safety and the safety of employees when working around their manure pits.

Ag-Tivities were available as well as some live animals, both provided for the young and young-at-heart. For the mechanically inclined teenagers, a mechanics competition was held on Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information about the Western New York Farm Show, the exhibitors, or the events, go to www.ecfair.org/wny-farm-show .