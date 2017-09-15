The 2017 Maryland State Fair Red & White and Holstein shows

TIMONIUM, MD — The 2017 Maryland State Fair Red & White Show was held on Sept. 3. Brad Hoover, of Lebanon, PA judged the 44-head show.

Ms D Apple Danielle-Red-ET, the first prize Aged Cow, was named Senior & Grand Champion of the show. Sired by Scientific Destry, she is the entry of Amanda Kennedy and Chip, Connor and Chase Savage of Union Bridge.

Reserve Senior Champion & Reserve Grand Champion honors went to Pheasant Echos Dieon-Red-ET. The first prize senior three-year-old, sired by Apples Absolute-Red-ET, is the entry of Pheasant Echo’s Farm in Westminster.

In the heifer show, Clayholm Bozeman Milly-Red took Junior Champion honors for her owners Glamour View Farm in Walkersville. Sired by EK-STJ Bozeman-Red, she was the first-place Winter Yearling.

Judge Hoover named Wil-O-Mar Barbwire Hope-Red his Reserve Junior Champion. A Fall Calf, she is sired by Hylite Barbwire-Red-ET and the entry of Andrew Kimball of Millington.

The Premier Exhibitor Banner was presented to the Youse Family of Oakland View Farm in Ridgely. The Premier Breeder Award was won by the Stambaugh Family of Pheasant Echo’s Farm in Westminster.

Following are the placings from the show:

Spring Calves: 1. Savage-Leigh Savvy-Red-ET, Breckin Welsh; 2. Leslie Bruchey; 3. Ehrhardt, Dupasquier & Iager; 4. Caroline Kimball; 5. Miranda Iager

Winter Calves: 1. MS RV QM GV Dbak Nan-Red, Glamour View Farm; 2. Alisa Mercuro; 3. Natalie Youse

Fall Calves: 1. Wil-O-Mar Barbwire Hope-Red, Andrew Kimball; 2. Kueffner, Packard & Hetts; 3. Windsor-Manor; 4. Richard Kepler

Summer Yearling: 1. Pheasant Echos DB Moxie-Red, Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 2. Patrick Youse; 3. Chase & Connor Savage; 4. Cassandra Plummer

Spring Yearling: 1. Ack-Lee Defiant Gaga-Red, Glamour View Farm; 2. Patrick Youse; 3. Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 4. Kyle Plummer

Winter Yearling: 1. Clayholm Bozeman Milly-Red, Glamour View Farm; 2. Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 3. Patrick Youse

Fall Yearling: 1. Ms Armani Shutterfly-Red, Glamour View Farm; 2. Cassandra Plummer

Junior Best 3 Females: 1. Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 2. Oakland View Farm

Milking Fall Yearling: Greenlea ADD Sadie-Red-ET, Breckin Welsh

Jr. 2-Year-Old: 1. Oakland-View Dream-Red-ET, Patrick Youse; 2. Debaugh Farms; 3. Pheasant Echo’s Farm

Sr. 2-Year-Old: 1. SavageLee-TM Brita-Red-ET, Kendall Welsh; 2. Patrick Youse; 3. Dustin & Angela Derr

Jr. 3-Year-Old: 1. Coldsprings Spectr 5896-Red, Coldsprings Farms; 2. Ellie Feaga; 3. Kyle Plummer; 4. Klinedell Farms

Sr. 3-Year-Old: 1. Pheasant Echos Dieon-Red-ET, Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 2. John Brown II

4-Year-Old: 1. Triple-T-MPH Angel-Red-ET, Patrick Youse; 2. Glamour View Farm

Aged Cow: 1. Ms D Apple Danielle-Red-ET, Savage & Kennedy; 2. Johnson, Iager & Walton

Produce of Dam: 1. Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 2. Oakland View Farm

Dam & Daughter: 1. Dustin & Angela Derr; 2. Kyle Plummer

Exhibitors Herd of 5: 1. Oakland View Farm; 2. Pheasant Echo’s Farm

Holstein Show

The 2017 Maryland State Fair Holstein show was held on Sept. 4. Judge Roger Turner of Sun Prairie, WI evaluated the 95-head show.

Kingsway Solomon Glaze-ETN took top honors of the heifer show. The first prize Summer Yearling was named Junior Champion. Sired by Walnutlawn Solomon-ET, she is the entry of Chris & Jennifer Hill, Matt Hawbaker, Tim & Sandy Merwarth, and Frank Connelly of Thurmont.

Kendall Welsh of Knoxville exhibited the Reserve Junior Champion, Savage-Leigh Avalanche Levi. Sired by Dymentholm Mr App Avalance-TW she was the first-place Spring Calf.

The Intermediate Champion ribbon was presented to Budjon Vail Aftershock Arya-ET. Sired by Ms Atlees Aftershock-ET, she is a Senior 3-Year-Old and exhibited by Maple Dell Farms of Woodbine.

A Junior 2-Year-Old, Peace & Plenty OK Jubie 7-ET, was named Reserve Intermediate Champion by Judge Turner. She is a daughter of GS Alliance O’Kaliber and owned by Peace & Plenty Farms of Union Bridge.

Cache-Valley Lheros 2331-ET, the first prize Long Time Production cow was named Senior Champion of the Show. She is sired by Comestar Lheros and exhibited by Ernest Kueffner & Terri Packard of Boonsboro.

Bulldog Holsteins of Frederick exhibited the Reserve Senior Champion cow Oconnors Ladd Lacey-ET. She is a 4-year-old and sired by Tiger-Lily Ladd P-Red-ET.

Judge Turner designated his Senior Champion cow, Cache-Valley Lheros 2331-ET, as Grand Champion of the show. The Reserve Grand Champion rosette was presented to his Intermediate Champion Budjon Vail Aftershock Arya-ET.

Glamour View Farm of Walkersville took home the Premier Exhibitor Banner. The Premier Breeder Banner was won by Savage-Leigh Holsteins of Knoxville.

Following are the placings from the show:

Spring Calves: 1. Savage-Leigh Avalanche Levi, Kendall Welsh; 2. Breckin Welsh; 3. Madison Iager; 4. Peace & Plenty Farms; 5. Windsor-Manor

Winter Calves: 1. KA-Brat Avalanch Lulu, Hill, Spoonamore & Bratcher Dairy; 2. Coldsprings Farms; 3. Coldsprings Farms; 4. Andie Grace Welsh; 5. Maple Dell Farm

Fall Calves: 1. Trans-Acres Jacoby Alaska-ET, Natalie Youse; 2. Goldenberg & Heffner; 3. Peace & Plenty Farms; 4. Maple Dell Farm; 5. Pheasant Echo’s Farm

Summer Yearling: 1. Kingsway Solomon Glaze-ETN, Hill, Hawbaker, Merwarth & Connelly; 2. Connor & Chase Savage; 3. Caroline Kimball; 4. Pheasant Echo’s Farm; 5. Peace & Plenty Farms

Spring Yearling: 1. Sunspark Defiant Leeza, Hill, Merwarth, Connelly, Bradshaw & MD Lucky Lady Farm; 2. Glamour View Farm; 3. Glamour View Farm; 4. Belle Dallam

Winter Yearling: 1. Clayholm Bozeman Milly-Red, Glamour View Farm; 2. Glamour View Farm; 3. Hawbaker & Borba; 4. Belle Dallam; 5. Amanda Stefan

Fall Yearling: 1. Budjon-JK Doorman Eveeno, Glamour View Farm; 2. Glamour View Farm; 3. Glamour View Farm; 4. Jordyn Griffin; 5. Kevin Mulholland

Junior Best 3 Females: 1. Savage Leigh Holsteins; 2. Maple Dell Farm; 3. Peace & Plenty Farms

Milking Fall Yearling: 1. Savage-Leigh Absolute Luste, Chase & Connor Savage; 2. Maple Dell Farm; 3. Andie Grace Welsh; 4. Coldsprings Farms; 5. Breckin Welsh

Junior 2-Year-Old: 1. Peace & Plenty OK Jubie 7-ET, Peace & Plenty Farms; 2. Glamour View Farm; 3. Bulldog Holsteins; 4. Peace & Plenty Farms; 5. Patrick Youse

Senior 2-Year-Old: 1. MS Apple Anzlee-ET, Kueffner & Packard; 2. Chase & Connor Savage; 3. Glamour View Farm; 4. Maple Dell Farm; 5. Peace & Plenty Farms

Junior 3-Year-Old: 1. Eatonholme Atwood Brie-ET, Bulldog Holsteins; 2. Kevin Ehrhardt; 3. My Lady’s Manor

Senior 3-Year-Old: 1. Budjon Vail Aftershock Arya-ET, Maple Dell Farm; 2. Glamour View Farm; 3. Peace & Plenty Farms

4-Year-Old: 1. Oconnors Ladd Lacey-ET, Bulldog Holsteins; 2. Coldsprings Farms; 3. My Lady’s Manor

5-Year-Old: 1. Hardys Goldwyn Silly-ET, Glamour View Farm; 2. My Lady’s Manor; 3. Mark & Jess Valentine

Aged Cow: 1. Whitaker Stormatic Rae-ET, Glamour View Farm; 2. Bulldog Holsteins; 3. Richard Kepler; 4. Robert Johnson; 5. Klinedell Farms

Long Time Production: 1. Cache-Valley Lheros 2331-ET, Kueffner & Packard; 2. My Lady’s Manor

Senior Best 3 Females: 1. Peace & Plenty Farms; 2. Savage-Leigh; 3. Maple Dell Farm; 4. Coldsprings Farms; 5. My Lady’s Manor

Produce of Dam: 1. Peace & Plenty Farms; 2. My Lady’s Manor; 3. Maple Dell Farm; 4. Jordyn Griffin

Exhibitors Herd of 5: 1. Peace & Plenty Farms; 2. Maple Dell Farm; 3. Savage-Leigh; 4. Coldsprings Farms