Targeted sheep grazing in organic systems

by Katie Navarra

In recent years cover crops have gained in popularity. Cover crops improve nutrient cycling in the soil, improve water infiltration, attract pollinators and aid erosion control and weed management. However, organic producers have limited options for terminating these crops once they are established. Herbicides are not an option. Producers following no-till practices often find that mowing is marginally successful in terminating some cover crops.

Targeted livestock grazing may provide an alternative. An integrated crop-livestock production system that seeks to replace tillage with targeted grazing to manage weeds and terminate cover crops poses a viable option, especially in dryland systems.

The Targeted Sheep Grazing in Organic Dryland Systems webinar hosted by eOrganic highlights the outcomes from on-farm experimental plot studies using crop-sheep organic systems. Fabian Melland, Perry Miller and Devon Ragen of Montana State University discussed the outcomes of grazing sheep both on crops planted on both vegetable farms and small grains operations.

Cover crops planted in rotation with small grains appear to offer the best advantage, at least in preliminary studies. Thus far, only two years of data are available. Crop yield in Miller’s small grains grazing system was less than when tillage was used. In 2015, the crop yielded 600 pounds to the acre less. In 2016, it was much improved, but still less than with tillage.

On the positive side, in areas where tillage gives way to significant soil erosion, this offers an alternative.

“We can go a continuous 36-months without tillage,” Miller said. “That is a significant step, but it’s a challenge to go any further than that.”

Another benefit the researchers discovered is the forage value that is available in a crop-livestock grazing system. The sweet clover in Miller’s experiment could potentially create a revenue stream.

Miller explains if you have 3.3 tons per acre of high quality clover that is worth $30 per AUM (the amount of forage needed per animal), it may generate revenue. When $30 AUM is multiplied by the number of animals in the system, the result can be a few hundred dollar revenue per acre. Whether that forage is used to feed your own livestock or a grazing lease is sold, an organic producer stands to benefit.

When you compare that to the cost to terminate a crop, either with herbicides or tillage, it may be worthwhile. “On average it costs $40 an acre to terminate a crop with traditional methods. If you’re earning $200 per acre on a grazing lease, it may be worthwhile,” Miller said.

Sheep aren’t the only livestock that can be used. The combination of sheep and goats may prove to be more successful. “Goats are browsers more so than sheep,” Ragen said. “Sheep are picky and eat the best forage first and leave less palatable weeds whereas goats eat just about anything.”

Ragen notes that at this point, buckwheat is the most problematic weed for sheep. “It’s nutritious for them to eat, but it does have a photo toxin that makes pink skinned livestock sensitive to sun. In extreme cases it can make them neurologic too,” she said.

But, when offered shade, the sheep don’t have an issue eating the plant. “We parked the truck and trailer in one section of the grazing area and that was enough shade for the sheep,” Ragen said.

While grazing cover crops may have potential in small grains systems, the results of cover crops rotated with vegetable crops haven’t been as successful. Melland led the portion of the study that used a rotation of buckwheat, beet, sweet clover and pea followed by kohlrabi, spinach and lettuce. The hope was that when grazed by sheep there would be less soil compaction and less resprouting of weeds like pigweed and common mallow compared to the results of traditional mowing.

“In two years, there was no environmental impact of the sheep as compared to mowing,” Melland said. “We’re not seeing any impact in any area for vegetable farms.”

In the research thus far, the livestock have only been used to graze cover crops, the year prior to vegetables. Using livestock to graze on vegetable crops can create food safety issues and requires a waiting period between the time the animals are on the crops and when they are harvested.

The long-term impact grazing can have on soil health is still unknown. “We need 10-year data for that,” Ragen said.

A grazing system is far from perfect, but may be worth considering. To hear the webinar in its entirety and to learn more visit http://articles.extension.org