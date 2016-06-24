Small-scale biogas systems for farm and homestead: Hands-on

KIMBERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture (PASA), in partnership with the Dickinson College Farm, Solar CITIES Inc., and Omega-Alpha Recycling Systems will be hosting a Farmer-to-Farmer Field Day event on small-scale biogas on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The field day will be hosted at the Dickinson College Farm in Boiling Springs, PA.

Biogas is a renewable alternative to natural gas or propane that can be easily made on a small-scale using affordable home brew technology. Biogas is a product of anaerobic digestion, which uses common input sources found worldwide: Food and toilet wastes. Biogas can be used for cooking, space and water heating, engine fuel and electricity generation, while also making a valuable liquid fertilizer.

“Imagine having no concern for pipelines running through your neighborhood because we create our own energy, and keep our waste. The rapid spread of this technology could have a profound global impact. We can fix our eyes on a simple, overlooked solution to what we now call waste. With biogas, there is no waste.” (Janice Kelsey, Solar Cities, Inc. TEDx VillanovaU Nov 12, 2015)

Biogas digesters and gas storage bags can be constructed with easy to access, low-cost materials, which don’t take up much space. Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) biodigestors are effective, simple, and comprehensible renewable energy and soil regeneration systems that can be built by anyone, anywhere, while reducing carbon footprints.

The PA Association for Sustainable Agriculture event will present Dickinson College Farm’s biogas system and its uses. Participants will join these enthusiastic innovators in the construction of several 275-gallon IBC tank biodigesters and several ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) gas storage bags and will learn how to use them on their farm or homestead. There will be a “Make & Take” option where participants pre-purchase the materials via registration and then transport their own biodigester home on the same day. A pick-up truck is necessary to transport constructed biodigesters. All participants will leave with the knowledge and skills to build their own IBC biodigestor and how to produce their own renewable energy.

The cost of the Field Day is $30 for PASA members, $40 for non-members, and $200 additional for the “Make & Take” option. A light lunch will be provided. Further details and registration can be found online at

pasafarming.org/events or call (215) 804-4731.