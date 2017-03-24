Small is beautiful

by Troy Bishopp

MORRISVILLE, NY — The first Annual Madison County Small Farm and Homestead Fair filled Morrisville State College’s Quad to capacity with first-time farmers, gardeners, homesteaders, dreamers and interested local food connoisseurs. The event was organized by a coalition of supporters featuring the teams from Chicks and Hens, Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Madison County AED Program with sponsorship from Farm Credit East, Cazenovia Equipment Co., Tractor Supply Co., Betterbee, Blue Seal Feeds, Farm Family Insurance and Davidson Ford.

The fun-filled fair featured expert speakers, over 60 local exhibitors and national vendors, and hands-on demonstrations geared towards would-be small-scale farmers. Workshops included advice in keeping bees, growing vegetables and berries, cultivating mushrooms, processing chickens, business marketing, fencing and grazing systems, composting, alternative energy products and getting more income from your woodlot.

To learn more about the event or to get additional resources contact: Jenn Farwell, Agricultural Economic Development Specialist of Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension – 315-684-3001.