Plan to assist with calving

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant

EAST SYRACUSE, NY — Ideally, every dam would safely deliver their calves with ease, but just as with other facets of farming, calving often involves complications. Most farmers don’t have immediate accessibility to veterinarians. That’s where planning helps save cows and money, according to Harry Momont, DVM, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin. Momont presented “Best Practices for Calving Assistance” at the recent Calf & Heifer Congress hosted by Cornell’s PRO-DAIRY.

Dystocia — abnormal calf size or position during birthing — affects about 30 to 50 percent of Holsteins.

“Dystocia costs you money in dead calves, lower fertility, illness in calf and cow, less milk and veterinary bills,” Momont said.

He advises farmers to learn how to stack the odds in their favor, what to do when things go wrong and when to call the vet.

“Prevention is hard work,” Momont said. “We must start today. In the U.S. dairy model, the goal is to get the calf out of the heifer without surgery.”

Momont listed the factors that help achieve eutocia — normal birth: appropriate calf size, normal positioning, capability of the dam to experience normal uterine and abdominal contractions, and normal birth canal.

The first three factors, farmers can affect. Careful breeding can help ensure the dam is large enough to deliver her calf safely, along with nutrition that ensures she meets the benchmarks for her breed.

Breeding older cows can cause issues with contractions. Momont said for Holstein heifers, first breeding should take place no sooner than 13 months, 875 pounds and 50 inches of height at the withers.

“Twenty-two to 24 months is a good window for first calving,” Momont said. “That leaves you with only three to four cycles for conception, which is achievable if you have a good conception rate.”

Momont said more breeders need to “select bulls based on an economic index and use daughter calving ease as a secondary selection criteria to improve herd calving performance over time.”

As one way to help prevent problems, Momont outlined the best calving environment. The natural environment provides all a cow needs. But replicating the environment indoors can help keep dams comfortable and safe in winter. The area should be clean, dry, quiet and offer good footing. It should also be roomy and isolated, yet located conveniently for observance and, if needed, assistance.

Momont induces or performs Caesarian sections on cows that are past 289 days.

“That calf is getting bigger every day,” he added. “If the breeding date is off, that causes problems. Keep track of the breeding date. Record errors do happen.”

Recognizing first stage labor helps dairymen know when to carefully monitor dams. First stage labor is “characterized by uterine contractions and cervical dilation, the calf is positioned for birth, and she is restless with her tail up. She may be off feed and leaking milk,” Momont said.

Duration and intensity of first stage labor contractions may vary widely.

“As cows get older, the first stage is harder to identify,” Momont said.

In the second stage, she may display active expulsive efforts of uterine and abdominal muscles, mediated by massive oxytocin release as the calf enters the vagina.

“Cows rarely do anything that makes it an emergency,” Momont said. “They won’t push hard enough to make it an emergency.”

Only five percent of calves are delivered backwards. Ideally, calves should present headfirst and aligned with the heifer with the forelegs, neck and head extended.

During the second stage, the water bag ruptures and the membranes or feet are seen at the vulva. The second stage can take up to four hours in heifers and ends with the delivery of the calf.

During the third stage, the placenta detaches and is expulsed within 12 hours.

“I never manually remove placentas,” Momont said. “If they have uterine torsion, unless you’re very familiar with it, or you have a vet train your staff on it, leave that for the vets.”

Momont said when a cow experiences dystocia, only vets and trained personnel should assist using established protocols.

Dystocia signs include “excessive straining or hemorrhage, abnormal odor or appearance to membranes, more or less than two feet, or two feet and no head,” he said.

Whenever delivery is delayed, such as greater than six hours for first stage, greater than two to three hours for second stage and no progress after 30 to 60 minutes of second stage labor.

Ideally, Momont prefers to not interrupt calving cows by moving them.

“It’s not unusual for them to stand there and look at the straw 45 minutes after moving them,” he said.

When offering assistance, personnel should have plenty of warm water and disinfectant soap, wear sleeves, provide water-based methyl cellulose or powdered lubricants, and aid with repulsion if the calf presents with a retained head or limb.

Momont said he doesn’t perform forced extraction during second stage labor unless the fetlock is out four inches (head first delivery) or the hocks are at the vulva (backwards delivery).

“Do not pull on the head,” Momont said. “The forelimbs are the handles.”

He urged attendees to seek vet help if obvious trauma is present, excessive bleeding or if no progress in 30 minutes.

Dystocia calves likely need help in stimulating breathing (rub with straw) and keeping warm. Normally, calves stand upright within an hour, suckle by two hours and maintain a normal body temperature of 100 to 102 degrees.