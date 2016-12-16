PDMP: Telling dairy stories

by Steve Wagner

There was near euphoria at the PDMP Fall Issues Forum held in Lancaster, PA two days after the Presidential election as Alan Novak, executive director of the Professional Dairy Managers of PA, speculated on what the new incoming administration might be able to do for commonwealth dairymen. Hopefully an easing of onerous EPA regulatory over-reach, under the previous administration, would be one of the first nightmares to bite the dust. Other unnecessary mandates and Constitutional illegalities might follow soon after. Prior to a field trip to Oregon Dairy in Lititz, discussion centered on telling dairy farm stories through social media, farm tours, and other agri-entertainments.

Katie Dotterer Pyle, who with her husband owns Cow Comfort Inn Dairy in Union Bridge, MD, has a Facebook page wherein she chronicled the adventures and foibles of Martha. “I love doing farm tours; my husband not so much. If you can’t get a person on your farm, social media is where people are,” she says. A self-confessed millennial, she explains why she is such a presence on social media. “If we’re not going to tell our story, other people will.” A photo of a Holstein named Martha flashes onto the screen. “Martha was 10 years old and I had to put her down around Thanksgiving last year due to a pretty bad leg injury.” Pyle says she used to post things about Martha all the time, “what her daily life was like on my farm.” She had over 90 comments on this particular post and “received condolence cards in the mail.” She also got a message from a friend with whom she had had a disagreement about GMOs, a relationship that had grown distant. “My family is praying for you,” the message said. “We’re so sad to see Martha go. My youngest one is still crying, and just to let you know, my kids really enjoyed Martha’s life. They followed you like no other.” Pyle says, “even after that blow-up we had about GMOs, they still followed Martha. It was just a really cool moment, because even though we had agreed to disagree, we left that window of opportunity open.”

Cindy Weimer reported that 35 percent of millennials think that farmers abuse their animals. “There are so many things that people don’t understand,” she says, “that we have to get back to the real basics.”

“Some people perceive farming as like a factory. But it’s not. It’s a family affair,” says Joy Widerman from Gettysburg’s Jobo Holstein Farm. “You have to show people that you truly love these animals or you couldn’t do this every day.” She says people want to know how much farmers make and why things cost so much in the stores.

Maria Forry of Oregon Dairy in Lititz talked about how her family decided to take the plunge to open their dairy to thousands of visitors each year, and the lessons they’ve learned from that experience. When she sees something that worked on another farm operation, she assesses to see if it would or would not work on her family’s operation. Oregon Dairy is actually two separate businesses — the farm, and the store and restaurant. “Part of the mission,” Forry says, “is to foster an understanding of food production through education and agri-entertainment.” Part of the mission statement affirms, “There is a need to bridge the gap so that consumers understand.” One way Oregon does that is through Farm Family Days, which was started in the early 1980s. “Another running component of Farm Family Days is what we call our Barnyard Theater. Every half hour there is a different presenter and they discuss many different things.” Among those speakers were the Berks County Dairy Princess who did a presentation about milk, and a representative from Binkley & Hurst talked about GPSs and how they are used in farm combines and tractors. All such topics are geared to children aged 10 and under, Oregon Dairy’s target audience for Farm Family Days.

Joe Swyers owns a dairy in Livingston County, New York, “not much of a dairy county,” as he describes it. “My daughter, two years ago, was in eighth grade and she came home with this book. She said ‘Dad, you have to look at this book. Something isn’t right here.’” The Omnivore’s Dilemma was written by Michael Pollan. “It’s a best-seller and consumers are very interested in what we’re doing with food. It is why we need to be proactive.” He went on to say that the book was a mandatory part of the curriculum. “Don’t blame me for being from there; I voted for Trump,” he reassured his audience. “So, we have English teachers teaching agriculture. Do you think they know much about that subject?” It took Swyers awhile to get into the school to meet with teachers and the administration, but it finally happened. Swyers and his associates were able to determine that several ag myths were being dispensed as fact — how farmers routinely mistreat their animals, GMOs and food safety, “you kill animals for a living,” and using pesticides to treat animals for this and that, cows live in their own waste, and food is not safe to eat. “Sustainability is a big word in this book, Swyers says. “We talked about the differences between early agriculture and today’s ag.” And with that Swyers and his group showed the kids how much an acre was. “I always use a football field as a reference,” he says, “and I actually took in a little bit of Round-up that you would use on that much, about 36 ounces. We passed around an antibiotic label.” Using Monopoly money, Swyers convinced a couple of students to volunteer to take $500 each to spend on food from the USA and from Egypt. One student said he’d rather be in Egypt, but the majority said they’d rather eat American food because they’d have more dollars left at the end of the day to spend on other things.