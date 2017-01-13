Pat Hooker honored at Ag Forum

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant

LIVERPOOL, NY — Patrick Hooker, NY deputy of agriculture, received an Excellence in IPM award at the 185th Annual Meeting & Agricultural Forum of the New York State Agricultural Society recently. The honor is significant, considering Hooker didn’t grow up on a farm, like the many of the 500 attendees who represented multi-generational farms at the two-day event.

Jennifer Grant, director of the NYS IPM Program, presented the Excellence in IPM award to Hooker. She said his promotion of integrated pest management (IPM) made him stand out above others considered for the honor.

Ag may not have been part of his home life, but Hooker became involved in farming even as a youngster. He worked on a neighboring farm after school. He eventually served as state president of the Future Farmers of America.

By then, it was clear that agriculture would remain an important part of Hooker’s future. He earned a bachelor’s in agricultural education from Cornell University in 1984. Soon, he directed the senate agriculture committee, about the same time that New York kicked off its IPM program, which seeks to promote “solid science, sound solutions in dealing with pests” according to Cornell’s IPM page.

“When IPM began, it was novel and sometimes controversial,” said Julie Suarez, associate dean for governmental and community relations at Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in a statement. “Yet early in my career, I clearly recall many legislative and gubernatorial meetings in which Pat promoted IPM as one of the highest priorities.”

Thanks to his work in agriculture, Hooker was named New York’s commissioner of agriculture in 2008. Despite many program cuts during the first decade of the 2000s, Hooker kept IPM going, according to Donald Rutz, who directed New York’s IPM program.

“The NYS IPM Program owes an immeasurable amount of its success to Pat for his herculean support of IPM,” Rutz said in a statement.

Hooker continued to shine in the following decade. He was appointed Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets and served from 2007 through 2010. He was named director of agribusiness development for Empire State Development Corporation in 2011. His role there included drumming up new markets to help small farm businesses sell more products.

Today, he works as deputy secretary for food and agriculture under the governor.

“In every position Hooker has held, integrity and conviction have been the hallmark of all that he accomplished,” stated Mary Woodsen, science writer with the New York State IPM Program.

She added that Hooker has included IPM as part of each project or program with which he has led.

“Hooker had the foresight to know that protecting the environment was good for agriculture in New York,” Grant said. “Thanks to him, New York is a national leader in IPM.”

According to its website, www.nysagsociety.org, the New York State Agricultural Society formed in 1832 “to foster, promote and improve the New York State food and agriculture industry through education, leadership development and recognition programs.”

Its accomplishments as an organization include helping establish the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University in the 1860s; conducting educational Farmer Institutes until Cornell Cooperative Extension was founded; establishing the New York State Fair; helping create the Department of Agriculture and Markets; and developing and sponsoring the Empire State Food and Agricultural Leadership Institute (LEAD NY). The New York Agricultural Society co-sponsored the forum, along with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.