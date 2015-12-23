Opportunity for dairy farms: Raising bull calves

by Katie Navarra

If you are thinking about adding a new profitable enterprise to your dairy operation, dairy-beef production could be a natural fit.

“Sometimes it is hard to convince dairy farmers that they are also beef farmers. After all, think about where the cows go at the end of their life. The better care they receive, the higher value they will have at that point,” said Tom Gallagher, livestock specialist, Capital Area Agriculture and Horticulture Program.



Aside from the natural life cycle of dairy cattle, farmers have an additional opportunity to create a new revenue stream by raising their bull calves. In large part, the bull calves can be raised alongside replacement heifer calves and follow the same management program until weaning.

“A processing plant in Philadelphia, PA, is short about 600 head of cattle per day and nearly 3,000 cattle per week to keep up with demand,” Gallagher said, “they have been bringing in steers from Texas and South Dakota and it’s not financially feasible.”

To satisfy regional supply demands beef processing plants are looking to dairy farms.

Before jumping in, it’s important to understanding the beef market cycle. Pricing, supply and demand fluctuate over a 10-12 year period. “The market peaked in 2014. Some bull calves were selling for $500-$700 so it didn’t necessarily make sense to hold on to them,” said Mike Baker, Ph.D., a Cornell University Beef Cattle Specialist.

By August and September 2015, prices dropped nearly $0.36 per pound. “The drop was expected, but it was more drastic than we thought it would be,” he added.

Despite the recent downturn in pricing, opportunities still exist. Some dairy farms raise the bull calves to nearly 300 pounds and sell them to a feedlot for finishing. Others choose to raise the calves for 12-16 months until they reach a finished weight of nearly 1,350 pounds.

In either case, dairy farms have an opportunity to create an additional revenue source on the farm using many of the same management techniques they are already familiar with.

Feeding rations



From the time the calves are born until they reach 300 pounds (approximately four to five months old), bull calves are raised exactly as replacement dairy heifers are raised. They eat the same rations, are raised in the same housing situation and provided the same vaccinations.

“The beauty is that farms can feed whatever they have the most of and is least expensive,” Baker said, “bull calves can even handle some of the moldier sileage that comes of the bunk silos compared with lactating heifers.”

The bull calves start on a diet that is 40-60 percent forage and 16 percent protein. They can be fed more grain early on, but it is not necessarily the easiest or most cost effective option. By the time the calves reach 600-750 pounds, the diet is 50 percent forage and 50 percent concentrate. “You can feed the cheapest feed source available on your farm and it doesn’t have an impact on the carcass quality,” he said. Towards the end, a steer’s diet shifts to 85 percent concentrates.

The most significant difference between dairy and beef cattle is in the corn. “Beef cattle need whole, shelled corn rather than the cracked and ground meal given to dairy cattle,” Baker explained.

A nutritionist that specializes in beef cattle production can provide guidance in developing a ration best suited for steers.

At the time the calves are castrated, some choose to place an implant under the skin of the steer’s ear. The implant increases daily weight gain. “Typically, a steer will gain 2 ½ pounds a day. With the implant they will gain 2 ¾ pounds a day,” Gallagher explained.

An extra ¼ pound a day adds up and can expedite the time it takes to reach a finishing weight. “It’s not a necessity, but is an option,” he said.

If you’re planning to raise steers for organic or natural markets, check the regulations before using implants.

Vaccinations



Similar to diet, bull calves receive the same vaccinations as other calves. It’s not until they are preparing for shipment that additional vaccinations are necessary.

Any feedlot purchasing cattle from a farm will want the cattle vaccinated before they arrive on the feedlot.

“As soon as you start transporting and mixing animals, that’s when diseases begin to show up,” Gallagher said.

Prior to shipping beef cattle should be given a clostridial/somnus combination vaccine as well as a vaccine for Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR). Many of the modified live vaccines available include the entire IBR/PI3/BRSV/BVD shipping fever complex.

“The dosage is based on the weight of the animal and a booster should be given within three weeks of the first dose,” Gallagher said.

Housing



Steers should be separated from other calves around four to five months of age. They are relatively low maintenance, but Holstein cattle do have thinner hides than traditional beef cattle breeds.“In May they can go out to pasture and graze. In winter they need cover, a wind break and a bedded pack to stay out of the wind and cold rain,” Baker said.

Quality assurance program



The ultimate goal is to not simply raise beef cattle, but to raise high quality beef cattle. The Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program provides two hours of classroom training a written exam and hands-on training where participants learn where to inject vaccinations. “Then you sign a written agreement that you will work with a veterinarian on a regular basis,” Gallagher said, “this is not an issue for a dairy because they work with veterinarians all the time.”

Where a vaccine is placed can affect these sought-after cuts years after the vaccination is given. The highest value meat in a beef cow is in the loin and hindquarters. Therefore, beef cattle should be vaccinated in the front of the cow by the shoulder, where the lowest quality cut of beef. If any damage is done to the tissue, it is not on the valuable cuts of beef.

“The BQA course teaches you how to ‘tent’ the skin so that the needle goes just under the skin and covers the best locations for giving a vaccine in beef cattle,” Gallagher explained.

Baker and Gallagher encourage dairy farmers to participate in the program even if they are not raising steers. “It teaches a lot about raising and tending to sick cows,” Gallagher said.

Marketing to feedlots



Ten steers is not necessarily going to appeal to a cattle feeder as much as 50 or 60 cows will. Smaller dairies will struggle to produce large enough quantities. Most Holstein feedlots in New York are going to look for larger numbers of cattle to maintain the same feeding, health and marketing schedule making it easier for the feedlot to operate.

“Work with your neighbors to pool cattle,” Baker suggested, “you’ll have to work together to keep the group within a 125-150 pound spread, but feedlots like to bring in one group at a time.”

Even with the recent downturn in pricing, feedlots and processing plants are looking for steers.

“Beef prices will fluctuate just like milk. If you have the space and access to low cost feed supplies and you can make $100 profit per head raising the cattle, that’s a pretty good income,” Gallagher concluded.