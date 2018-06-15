Ontario County Dairy Princess crowned

CANANDAIGUA, NY — The 47th Ontario County Dairy Princess Court Pageant was recently held at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, Canandaigua, NY. Lindsey Weykman was the emcee for the evening.

It was a pleasure to have the 2018-2019 New York State Dairy Princess, Hailey Pipher, attend the coronation. She gave a short message from the American Dairy Association North East and the dairy industry.

The judges for the evening were Matthew Sweeney, Rebecca Stone and Sara Tuthill.

The newly crowned 2018-2019 Dairy Princess Court members are:

Ontario County Dairy Princess Corrine Brown is the daughter of Calvin and Krista Brown of Clifton Springs. She is a junior at Midlakes High School and is active in the French Honor Society, soccer, basketball, Midlakes Athletic Leadership Organization (MALO), track and field, French Club. Corrine is also a member of 4-H and Junior Dairy Leaders. She states that she wants to be the Dairy Princess to spread knowledge of the dairy industry and promote the importance of the dairy industry. Her future plans include becoming a large animal veterinarian or a calf specialist and attend Cornell University.

Alternate Dairy Princess Rachel Rouland is the daughter of Tim and Kim Rouland of Clifton Springs. She is a senior at Midlakes High School. She is active in Wayne County 4-H, New York Holstein Association, the Wayne Ontario Holstein Club and Junior Dairy Leaders. She wants to be an Alternate Princess to promote the dairy industry and educate the public about our dairy farmer’s commitment to providing high quality milk. Her future plans are to attend SUNY Cobleskill and major in agriculture education or dairy cattle reproduction.

Alternate Dairy Princess Molly Mueller is the daughter of John and Sally Mueller of Clifton Springs. She is a sophomore at Midlakes High School, where she is a member of the soccer team. She also is a 4-H member, Interact Club, youth group, and takes piano lessons. Molly wants to be an Alternate Dairy Princess to educate people on the importance of dairy products.

Alternate Dairy Princess Elizabeth Maslyn is the daughter of Peter and Julie Maslyn of Farmington. She is a senior at Red Jacket High School where she is active in National Honor Society, track and cross-country, jazz band, and yearbook committee. She is a member of 4-H, youth Ontario County Youth Fair Board, and Junior Dairy Leaders. Elizabeth wants to be an Alternate Dairy Princess to educate our consumers on why dairy is good for us and how our farmers love their cows and their land. Her future plans include attending Morrisville and then Cornell with a bachelor’s degree in Ag Science with a focus in business.

Dairy Ambassador Abby Rouland is the daughter of Tim and Kim Rouland of Clifton Springs. Abby attends Midlakes Middle School. She is an active member of the Giddy Up Gang 4-H club and New York Holstein Association. She is looking forward to promoting the dairy industry.

Dairy Ambassador Holly Fellows is the daughter of Christopher Fellows and Janet Fellows of Bloomfield. She attends Finger Lakes Secondary School. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador to educate the public about dairy because there are many misconceptions about the dairy world.

Dairy Ambassador Sayje Hinkle is the daughter of Irene Reed-Schutt and Alan Schutt of Clifton Springs. She attends Midlakes Intermediate School and is active in the Midlakes 6th Grade Drama Club. She is active in 4-H, Wayne-Ontario Jr. Holstein Club, Girls Scouts, and Wayne-Ontario Dairy Bowl Team. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador to represent Ontario County and be a leader. She also loves milk and ice cream.

Dairy Ambassador Emma Jacobson is the daughter of Irene and Alan Schutt of Clifton Springs and Kelly Jacobson of Newark. She attends Midlakes Intermediate School and is active in the Anti-Bullying Club, and Intramurals. Emma is a Girl Scout, a member of the Wayne-Ontario Jr. Holstein Club and a 4-H member. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador to represent the dairy farmers.

Dairy Ambassador Grace Maslyn is the daughter of Peter and Julie Maslyn of Farmington. She is a member of the Barnyard Critters 4-H Club. She is also on the Ontario-Wayne County Dairy Bowl Team and the Ontario-Wayne Holstein Club. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador because she likes dairy.

Jr. Dairy Ambassador Alaina Davies is the daughter of Sarah Lincoln and John Davies of Clifton Springs. She attends Midlakes Primary School and is on Student Council. She is also a 4-H member. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador to teach people all about cows.

Jr. Dairy Ambassador Alexa Davies is the daughter of Sarah Lincoln and John Davies of Clifton Springs. She attends Midlakes Intermediate School and is on Student Council. She is also a 4-H member. She wants to be a Dairy Ambassador to teach people about the dairy industry.

Jr. Dairy Ambassador Paige Jacobson is the daughter of Irene and Alan Schutt of Clifton Springs and Kelly Jacobson of Newark. She attends Midlakes Intermediate School. Paige is a Girl Scout, 4-H member, and is active in the Wayne-Ontario Jr. Holstein Club and the Wayne-Ontario Dairy Bowl Team. She wants to be a Jr. Ambassador to help in the booth at the fair and to promote farming.

The court is looking forward to an interesting and rewarding year promoting the dairy industry and dairy products in Ontario County. If you would like the Dairy Princess to attend an event, contact Krista Brown, Booking Chairman, 585.330.6094.

The Ontario County Dairy Princess Program is made possible through support of the American Dairy Association Northeast, the local planning and management organization funded by dairy farmer check off dollars.