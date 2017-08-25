NY Corn and Soybean Growers Association grants funds to Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension

by Stacey Johnston

The Niagara County Fair in Lockport, NY is sponsored and run by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (“CCE”). CCE owns and maintains nearly 40 acres of land, and 16 buildings that are used for the Niagara County Fair and various events and programs throughout the year. CCE will be utilizing NYCSGA funds received through a grant this year in efforts to expand their green thumb print in the community.

NYCSGA grant funds are specifically for soy-based products to be used on the fairgrounds and at CCE. This will include interior paint and wood stain made with soy oil for the buildings, a variety of lubricants for maintaining vehicles and tractors to prepare the buildings and grounds for fair and CCE programs throughout the year.

A portion of the NYCSGA funds were used to purchase several grease products, hydraulic fluid and a penetrant. A unique event at the Niagara County Fair is the greased-pole competition. Teams of challengers work together to reach the top of the greased pole to win a cash prize, which was greased with the soy-based wheel bearing grease.

In addition, CCE purchased cleaning products for the fair. Soy-based toilet and glass cleaning supplies were used to maintain the bathroom facilities. Soy-based products are a great environmentally friendly, non-toxic, alternative for around your home, barn, or vehicles.

So how does this happen? After soybean farmers harvest the crop, processed soybeans are divided into protein (meal) and oil. Soybean meal is primarily used in animal feed, but is also an ingredient in many other soy-based application products. Soybean oil is one of the most versatile of the natural oils. Soybean has long been an excellent food for humans and animals, but now it is so much more, along with the environmental, product performance, and economic advantages.

Tom O’Connor, Facilities Manager at CCE, explained, “We were able to acquire many soy-based products through the grant. The CCE facilities team was very happy to have this opportunity to promote the positive impact that soy related products have for our environment. These products were used throughout the fair and will continue to be used year around with displays and helping to beautify the grounds with our equipment. Thanks to the New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association’s grant and program, there is a direct impact on facilities operations here.”