Niagara County Farm Bureau holiday gathering

by Margo Sue Bittner

Niagara County Farm Bureau Board recently held its annual holiday luncheon. Senator Rob Ortt, newly elected Assemblyman Mike Norris, Gerry Farnham representing Assemblywoman Jane Corwin, and County Legislator Dave Godfrey also attended.

The mission of New York Farm Bureau is “To Serve and Strengthen Agriculture.” Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, volunteer organization financed and controlled by member families for the purpose of solving economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural industry. Its success in implementing policies depends upon our active, well-informed membership guided by the efforts of many dedicated volunteer leaders.

Niagara County Farm Bureau President Jim Bittner explained the grassroots nature of the organization. “It is our goal to work with elected officials to explain our challenges and issues. Then, when needed, we lobby for the legislative priorities as selected by the group at its annual meetings. Annually, we give our Circle of Friends award to those state legislators who have helped us in our efforts.” Afterward each of the Farm Bureau members introduced him or herself and told about their farm operation, Bittner ceded the floor to Mike Norris.

After explaining his background, Norris related that he had worked with Assemblyman Dave Seaman. At that time, Seaman explained the importance of the Circle of Friends. It is one of his goals to earn it. He then appealed for help to understand the issues that are important to the farmers. While at the luncheon, Norris signed the Pledge to Support New York Wineries. As part of that pledge, he will serve New York state wines at any of his official functions. Senator Rob Ortt reminded the group that one of his roles is to advocate for agriculture. The outcome may not always be exactly what is hoped, but it is his goal to keep farms with families and to allow them to grow. “Agriculture is the largest economic generator in New York. I am hoping to be appointed to the Senate Agriculture committee,” he stated. “If there is anything I need to understand, know my door is always open. I would be happy to tour your farms so I can learn more.”

Farm Bureau is the voice of New York agriculture. Farm Bureau will continue to meet the needs of those who make farming their livelihood and rural New York their home. For more information about Niagara County Farm Bureau, its lobbying efforts and its support of rural issues call 716-778-7330 or email Niagcofb@gmail.com.