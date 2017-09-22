New executive director leads with unbridled conversations

by Troy Bishopp

MORRISVILE, NY — You may know Karin Bump as a distinguished faculty professor of Equine Science and Business Management at Cazenovia College for a storied 28 years, or perhaps, Dr. B, or even as the “Horse Chick,” but now her new designation is Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative of Madison County, New York. “Twenty-eight years of my career went by in a blink,” said Bump. “I love this area and I saw another opportunity to serve agriculture, leading with conversations.”

“I hold a deep interest in serving my own community through this leadership position. I spent some early formative years in 4-H in my hometown of Morton, IL, and in later years developed a strong personal and professional passion for the diverse land grant mission,” said Bump. “Extension is a critical part of our fabric.”

As a graduate of the University of Illinois, her BS and MS animal science experiences included a number of outreach and engagement activities and programs through extension. With a PhD in the areas of education/administration and policy studies, she is focused on what the area needs and creating what best-selling author, Seth Godin hails as the “Purple Cow” effect and transforming your organization by finding ways to stand out in the field.

This passion was also fueled by her participation in Cornell University’s Lead New York program (class 10). “Lead New York really opened up my eyes,” said Dr. Bump. “The experiences and networking from a broader sense strengthened my resolve for engagement in supporting local agriculture. The role of Cooperative Extension is paramount to the health and growth of our communities and it is with much enthusiasm that I accepted the position to steward CCE here in Madison County.”

“My style is based on being authentic, enthusiastic, transparent and conversational. I love working with our team who inspires me to make a difference for our community. We have our core strengths: Agricultural development, 4-H, dairy farming, hops production and equine but are continually striving to find the gaps and niches that need to be filled. I want to hear about the needs so we can prioritize and get to work. This has to be a conversation as we are a diverse county.”

Madison County CCE Board President & Farmer, Corey Mosher said, “We are pleased to have such a strong advocate for local agriculture leading the way. Her commitment to our community over the years is a key ingredient in moving programs and local projects forward and building a cohesive team of extension professionals serving the public.”

“It was clear that there is a strong body of work to build on with ample opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Karin. “I look forward to engaging in many fresh, new unbridled conversations in the coming months regarding current and future needs as well as areas within which we can make additional impacts. Given this, in many ways I feel as if I am returning home to my early roots.”

To visit with Karin Bump, engage Madison County Cooperative Extension at madisoncountycce.org.