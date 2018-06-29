NCGA commends House Farm Bill passage, looks forward to Senate action

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following is a statement from North Dakota farmer Kevin Skunes, president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), on House passage of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2).

“Today’s vote is a big step forward to seeing a new farm bill this year. The House farm bill maintains a robust crop insurance program, ensuring it continues to be a viable risk management tool for farmers across the country.

“Now we will be looking toward the U.S. Senate and possible efforts to further strengthen the farm safety net, making it more equitable for our nation’s corn growers, as they bring the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill to the floor.”