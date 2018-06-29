Country Folks

Highlighting Agriculture

NCGA commends House Farm Bill passage, looks forward to Senate action

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following is a statement from North Dakota farmer Kevin Skunes, president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), on House passage of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2).

“Today’s vote is a big step forward to seeing a new farm bill this year. The House farm bill maintains a robust crop insurance program, ensuring it continues to be a viable risk management tool for farmers across the country.

“Now we will be looking toward the U.S. Senate and possible efforts to further strengthen the farm safety net, making it more equitable for our nation’s corn growers, as they bring the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill to the floor.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

Lee Publications

Country Folks

Country Folks Grower

Country Folks Mane Stream

Wine and Craft Beverage News

Pennysaver

Editor

Country-Editor

Rock Road Recycle

Lee Trade Shows

Empire State Producers Expo

Hard Hat Expo

Keystone Farm Show

National Angus Trade Show

Virginia Farm Show

WHEN Recycling Expo

Online Subscribers

Features

Join

Login

Read Now

Download

Account

MENU