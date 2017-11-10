National Grassfed Exchange praises industry leaders

ALBANY, NY — At the three day, 9th annual National GrassFed Exchange meeting in Albany, NY, 550 farmers, ranchers chefs, consumers and regenerative-minded businesses came inspired to corral the conference theme of “Reconciling Land and Life.” This mission also included recognizing several leaders and mentors of the field who just happened to be from the Empire State.

Playing off the goals of empowerment, creating a sunlight-powered, grassfed, diverse future and connecting nature with families and the next generations, the committee honored these passionate advocates with national awards:

John Wood of US Wellness Meats in Canton, MO, was honored with the prestigious Terry Gompert Pioneer Award recipient named for the University of Nebraska Extension Agent, a Certified Holistic Management Educator and mentor to the grassfed industry.

Tim Joseph of Maple Hill Creamery in Kinderhook, NY, was awarded the Innovative Grassfed Marketer/Retailer/Distributor Award for the company’s tireless work in making grassfed protein accessible to consumers.

Bill Hodge, beef cattle producer and founder of Sustainable Genetics, LLC in Carrollton, GA, received the coveted Innovative Producer Award for his decades of work developing grassfed genetics for farmers.

Paul and Phyllis Van Amburgh of Dharma Lea grass-fed dairy and beef farm in Sharon Springs, NY, received the Grassfed Exchange Service Award for their commitment to the grassfed dairy sector.

Troy Bishopp, aka the Grass Whisperer, from Bishopp Family Farm in Deansboro, NY was recognized with the Grassfed Exchange Service Award for his 30 years of service and dedication to the grassfed beef industry.