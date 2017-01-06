Mercury and the search for a tractor

by Laura Rodley

Don’t let anyone fool you. Being successful breeds more work. Being successful in the horse industry, and teaching riding lessons, means owning more horses. And in the winter, that means even more work.

For the last three years, Laura Hamilton has provided the horses, mainly Fell Ponies, for the Norwich Calvary at Norwich University in Norwich, VT and taught their Calvary students how to ride. In the beginning of her teaching career at her Firefly Farm in Roxbury, VT, she had four horses of various levels to cover beginners and beyond. Now she has 12, of all different ages, that each require different age-appropriate diets. They eat 10 bales of hay a day in the winter. The horses eat breakfast before the Hamilton’s do — hay and MVP vitamin supplement — and then get turned out, weather permitting.

Because the hay is dry and horses need to be hydrated to keep warm in winter, they have multi-gallon tanks with heaters in them in each pasture to provide constant water. “Every once in a while the frost-free hydrants freeze, even though they aren’t supposed to — especially if there isn’t enough snow cover,” said Hamilton. Last year, with minor snow, this happened quite often. On Dec. 29, a foot of snow was predicted, so the tanks shouldn’t freeze, but their power would more than likely go out. They had purchased a generator after Hurricane Irene took their road out and they were without power for five days. Now they are prepared. Before expected snow, the big tanks are filled to make sure the horses have water.

Hamilton works closely with the weather. She spent all day cleaning out and disinfecting the water buckets on one of the warm days at December’s end, in between the freezing temperatures.

Then there are the one and a half to two hours that her husband, John, and she clean out the barn, filling six muck buckets by hand. Some evenings, she fills six more muck buckets, after the horses were housed inside the barn all day.

During the summer, a neighbor leaves a spreader by the barn and the Hamiltons empty the buckets into the spreader, and the manure is carted away each weekend. But in the winter, because the barn is near the river, they cart the manure by truck to a pile located far away on their 160 acres.

“We even clean our run-ins. In the winter, we use metal shovels — the kind for digging up trees — to chip it out, because it gets frozen to the ground. If we let it sit, it would be bad.”

Others they know don’t clean up their run-ins until winter is over, but those people have tractors. And that’s one thing they don’t have. So they try to stay ahead of it.

The couple has been on a concerted tractor hunt to upgrade their manure scooping. At this year’s Equine Affaire, they checked out tractors, but it is a large investment.

“We just really need one,” said Hamilton. “We hoped to already have one. It’s easier to pick out horses, because I know them really well. I don’t know machines.”

There is the concern that if either she or her husband became ill, they could get behind really quickly. The dilemma is whether to buy a used tractor or a new one. What if the used one broke down right away? A new one with a monthly payment would likely be warranted for the life of the loan. Her financial advisor advised selling her beloved breeding stallion, 17 year-old gray Fell Pony, Mercury, to raise the money to buy large equipment.

“Running a business, you have to figure out where you are making money or not and have to decide whether or not they are pets,” said Hamilton.

Since Mercury is a stallion, he is an insurance issue. “He’s my best driving horse. He’s never bit or kicked or done anything to anybody,” said Hamilton.

Lately, her business has gotten away from breeding due to teaching riding to the Calvary students, plus she offers a medieval summer riding camp to students hailing from as far away as New York City, teaching riding in the morning and archery in the afternoon.

As owner, Hamilton runs her own barn, controlling the setting to keep things safe. For her, in all things equine, safety is paramount.

She’s just not ready to give up part of her heart, the part that belongs to Mercury.

So, finding the right tractor might just take a bit longer.