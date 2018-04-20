Maryland’s Fairdale Braiden Shey ET awarded Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion at NYS 2018 Spring Dairy Carousel

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“The numbers are really strong this year!” commented New York Holstein Association Executive Manager Kelly Reynolds.

New York Holstein Association sponsors the annual, highly esteemed, dairy show, where seven major dairy breeds are represented in what is recognized as the largest event of its kind in North America, with thousands of folks attending the 4-day event.

This year Fairdale Braiden Shey ET, owned by Linda and Leslie Bruchey of Westminster, MD, was awarded as Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion.

Shey was handled in the ring by Jennifer Hill of MD- Hillbrook.

Shey was awarded as 1st Fall calf at both the Eastern National and International in 2017.

Bruce Mode, VanKleek Hill, Ontario, Canada judged both the Brown Swiss and Ayrshire classes.

For more information and results from the 2018 NY Spring Dairy Carousel go to http://nyholsteins.com.