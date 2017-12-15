Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension celebrates the century mark

by Troy Bishopp

MORRISVILLE, NY — After a century of service to the local community, recognition is in order. In paying homage to the Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension and his late grandmother Joan, Grandson and Board President Cory Mosher shared that she treated extension as “monthly social gatherings.”

It was there she learned the art of food preservation and gardening. “This passion led to our now prosperous generational vegetable stand. It’s the kind of impact we continue to strive for today,” said Mosher.

This personal view was welcomed as a capacity crowd of guests, dignitaries and staff celebrated 100 years of Madison County CCE educational accomplishments, partnerships and service beginning in 1917. Mosher likened this mission to President Abraham Lincoln’s quote of looking at agriculture as an opportunity for “cultivated thought,” saying, “Every blade of grass is a study; and to produce two, where there was but one, is both a profit and a pleasure.”

The annual meeting highlighted a new centennial logo, a new executive director in Dr. Karin Bump, new board members, new project initiatives, official recognition citations from federal, state and county officials while respecting the past service with an inspiring slide show.

“The transition and extension boot camp has been exciting for me with much to learn and new areas to explore,” said Dr. Bump. “The larger extension family is an impressive network. I’ve been a bit overwhelmed (but in a good way) with the support offered both regionally and statewide. People are in this field of work because they are passionate about making a difference. Everyone I have met has been quick to offer help and support.”

“The Association is positioned to begin an in-depth planning cycle looking at organizational strengths and needs along with community needs and opportunities. It’s important that we focus on gathering input from our constituents, consider emerging needs, and bring new resources and technology coming forward from Cornell research. Together, all of this will inform future direction,” emphasized Dr. Bump.

The evening rolled out a new partnership with the Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops program. “It is exciting to see that the leadership of CCE Madison, spearheaded by Corey Mosher and Karin Bump will be bringing the resources of a Cornell Cooperative Extension Regional Team to support the vibrant agricultural industry in Madison County. Our staff looks forward to working with CCE Madison staff and engaging local producers and growers in relevant extension education and research programs,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension Associate Director Thomas Overton.

“In speaking with other counties, I’ve learned that these partnerships create an immediate connection to support and expertise that would otherwise not be available to Counties. The whole regional team model is about creating more efficient ways to access expertise through partnerships,” said Dr. Bump. “In our office right now we have two ag subject educators who have diverse backgrounds that enable them to work in a number of different areas. By partnering with the Regional Team, we add a set of experts to the mix that can bring more advanced expertise in areas like dairy modernization, forage quality, precision feeding, pests and soil.”

Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, Chris Watkins presented on where we are and where we are going while maintaining relevance in the “Age of disruption.” In citing NY Ag Commissioner Richard Ball’s goals of forming partnerships, relationships and friendships, he mapped out future strategies. Enhancing funding opportunities, strengthening campus-county connections, bottom-up strategic planning, forming diverse partnerships, nurturing volunteerism and creating a culture of innovation all play a role in what he called, “Reframing for the future.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator David J Valesky, Assemblyman Bill Magee and Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman, John Becker all provided official citations and proclamations recognizing and praising Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Century of Achievements and rich history serving the community. “We hope to have 100 more,” said Becker.

Bill Gates once said, “As we look into the next century, leaders will be those who empower us.” Congratulations Madison County.

Contact madisoncountycce.org for further inspiration.