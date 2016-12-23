Madison County Conservation District praises team approach

MORRISVILLE, NY — English novelist, William Thackeray, proclaimed, “Next to excellence is the appreciation of it.”

To honor this sentiment the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District held its 7th annual appreciation luncheon in Morrisville, NY to honor teams of family farmers, local contractors, town supervisors, Agri-business companies, engineering support, state and federal conservation partners and funding organizations who helped get conservation on the ground.

“The day is simply dedicated to saying thank you to those who contributed to the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District’s mission. It brings everyone to the table to enjoy a relaxing meal, tell a few stories and a watch a slideshow of the work performed in 2016, said District Manager, Steve Lorraine. It definitely takes a team effort to get all the work done.”

The Conservation District staff of eight, with their agricultural roots, worked in tandem with their partners on a variety of projects in 2016 assisting farmers with conservation planning through the New York State Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) program. These plans led to surveying and designing tile drainage, grade stabilization projects, stream remediation, manure storages, spring developments, milk-house waste systems, heavy use areas, riparian buffers and planting cover crops.

In addition, they managed construction projects, planted trees, installed fence on stream buffers, taught grazing management, mentored interns, developed nutrient management plans, delineated watersheds for culvert sizing, secured stream permits and led educational training events and held the popular annual tree & fish sales within their busy work schedule.

According to District Board Chairman, Doug Holdridge, “The County benefits because for every dollar invested in the local district by county taxpayers it yields over 21 dollars back into the agricultural community. The key to successful conservation is how the local dollars are matched with outside funding sources (over 2.5 million dollars in 2016), and the landowner’s cost-share and time to get projects and initiatives on the ground.”

To learn more about the work the Madison County SWCD does for the community, contact the district at 315-824-9849 or visit www.madcoswcd.com.