Loch crowned 2018-2019 Wyoming-Lackawanna Dairy Princess

TUNKHANNOCK, PA — Emma Loch of Nicholson, PA, was crowned the 2018-2019 Wyoming-Lackawanna Counties Dairy Princess on May 5 at the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church. For the next year, Loch will serve as dairy princess and be joined by a team of dairy promoters to advocate for dairy farmers and educate the public about the value of dairy products.

Loch is the daughter of Alan and Julie Loch. She resides on the family dairy farm, Fieldsbrook Farm, in Nicholson, PA. She owns Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Jersey, Holstein, Red and White, and Milking Shorthorn dairy cattle. She is a sophomore at Delaware Valley University. At school, she is a member of the Delaware Valley University Dairy Society. She also enjoys showing dairy cows, market goats and market lambs at local fairs.

The alternate princess is Tess Campbell of Stevensville, PA. She lives on the family farm, Campbell Farms. Her parents are Chris and Abby Campbell. This 17-year-old is a sophomore at the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School. She works on the family farm. In addition to caring for her animals on the farm, her off-farm activities include writing, art and gardening.

The 2018-2019 Dairy Ambassador is Riley Campbell of Stevensville, PA.

Dairy Misses Alissa Baldwin, 10, of Wyalusing and Jewel Tyler, 11, of Meshoppen complete this year’s team.

The Wyoming-Lackawanna Counties Dairy Princess Committee honored 2017-2018 Princess Kaelyn Traver for her year of service as dairy princess. In her retiring address, she thanked her sister, dairy ambassador Toni Traver, her family, and promotion team for their support to make this a memorable year.

For more information on the Wyoming-Lackawanna Counties Dairy Princess Program or to schedule the dairy princess and court for an event, contact committee booking chair Julie Loch at 570.942.6791.