Keeping the history alive

by Troy Bishopp

ORISKANY FALLS, NY — Country singer, Kenny Chesney, praised the farmer’s iron horses as being sexy. Old hit-and-miss engines and tractor aficionados, Dale and Jennifer Brown of West Winfield think they’re more like being in a love affair.

At the 33rd annual ole power show hosted by the Mohawk Valley Power of the Past on the Oriskany Falls Fireman’s field, it was evident that the love and passion for keeping unique, pre-1970s’ historic power-plants, tractors, trucks and old cars in good running order has not diminished. “It’s like a cruise-in for tractors and engines,” said Dale Brown, who has caught the restoration bug by refurbishing 13 hit-and miss engines and seven 2-cylinder John Deere tractors.

The Mohawk Valley Power of the Past was formed in 1984. The 100-member club was founded to promote the exhibition, demonstration and preservation of antique tractors, engines and farm equipment. This year’s show was dedicated to the late, Bill Phillips who was a charter member and led the Mohawk Valley Club as president for 20 years.

“We are here to keep the history alive for these amazing machines, said current president, Brian Fitzharris. The show draws folks from all over the region to share their restoration experiences, tell the stories of their ancestors and show the next generations how these intricate machines helped forge a path to get work done on the land in an efficient manner.”

The 3-day event featured exhibits manned by their restorers, hands-on demonstrations, old tractor and garden tractor pulls, a kid’s pedal tractor pull-off, a flea market of vintage parts and agricultural paraphernalia, delicious food and the sharing of many rich stories and memories. “The show allows me to share my hobby and enthusiasm for history with others,” said member Ed Rothwell from South Plymouth, NY.

For more information on the Mohawk Valley Power of the Past Club and their activities visit: www.mohawkvalleypowerofthepast.com or to join the club and help spread the news of the “old days.” Contact Tom Gerken at tomgerken@twcny.rr.com.