Jersey Dairy Cow, Milk & Honey Minister Shirley, takes Supreme honors in the PA Farm Show Open Dairy Show

by Jon M. Casey

Andrew Younker from Fleetwood, Berks Co. and his five-year-old Jersey cow, Milk & Honey Minister Shirley, won Supreme Champion Dairy Cow honors at the 101st PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, PA. This was the first time that Younker competed at the PA show after having competed in dairy events in Wisconsin and Louisville, KY in the past. Younker’s win came after a time of careful deliberation among judges because the initial outcome of the judging ended in a tie between the Jersey and the Red and White cows.

Following the careful consideration, judges named Red and White Grand Champion, Bossir Alchemy Starr-Red ET, shown by Deanna Bendig, Gettysburg, Adams Co., the Reserve Supreme Champion.

This year’s dairy judges included Jason Kennedy from Cochranton, Crawford Co. who judged the Ayrshire and Brown Swiss breeds; Paul Beiler from Fredericksburg, Lebanon Co. judging the Guernsey, Jersey and Milking Shorthorn breeds; and David Packard from Painted Post, NY, who judged the Holstein and Red & White dairy breeds.

The seven breed champions include:

Ayrshire — Grand Champion: Plum Bottom Burdette Coco, owned by Audrey Gay and John Rodgers, Plum Bottom Ayrshires, Belleville, Mifflin Co. and shown by Amy Gulezian.

Brown Swiss — Grand Champion: A Joy Braed Neon, owned and shown by Abbie Kuhlman of Kuhl Kows, Rome, Bradford Co.

Guernsey — Grand Champion: Sniders Adacka Hummer, owned by Berneta Gable, and shown by Aaron Gable, Snider Homestead Farm, New Enterprise, Bedford Co.

Holstein — Grand Champion: JB-SG Windbrook Dellia, owned by Deanna Bendig, Gettysburg, Adams Co. and Creedin Cornman, Boiling Spring, PA.

Jersey — Grand Champion: Milk & Honey Minister Shirley, owned and shown by Andrew Younker, Kirbyville Holsteins, Fleetwood, Berks Co.

Milking Shorthorn — Grand Champion: Hidden Brook L Sequoia Exp, owned and shown by Kelsey Bollinger, Hidden Brook Farms, Manheim, Lancaster Co.

Red & White — Grand Champion: Bossir Alchemy Starr-Red ET, owned by Deanna and Gary Bendig and Gary and Sharon McDonald, Gettysburg, Adams Co. and led by Deanna Bendig.