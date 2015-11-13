Ivermectin toxicity in herding dogs

At any given moment in time it would be most difficult to estimate how many herding dogs are roaming the fields, pastures and barnyards of this country. To watch them work puts many of us to shame as they respond to the hand signals and whistles of their Shepherds with a zeal that never ceases to amaze. Unfortunately some of these animals have inherited a defective gene that puts them at risk for a potentially deadly illness.
It has been found that white-footed herding dogs may have a genetic mutation that can trigger a serious reaction when they ingest the commonly used worming product ivermectin. Using a simple oral swab, dogs carrying this mutant gene can be identified. Your local veterinarian should have or be able to obtain these test kits. The swabs are submitted to the lab at Washington State University, School of Veterinary Medicine for analysis. By identifying susceptible dogs, owners and breeders can take the steps necessary to eliminate suspect animals from the breeding stock and avoid contact with products containing ivermectin. Other commonly used drugs affected by the MDRI gene mutation include acepromazine, butorphanol, erythromycin, loperamide, milbemycin and vincristine. This list is not complete so when in doubt check it out.
Current estimates suggest that half of Australian Shepherds may carry this defective gene and almost three out of four in the Collie breed. Owners of these breeds would do well to have their dogs checked if they are in locations where livestock may have been treated with ivermectin and the dogs have access to their feces.
Ivermectin has been used as a wormer for over 30 years and has stood the test of time proving to be both effective and safe in the vast majority of cases. It is derived from soil microorganisms and belongs in a class of drugs called macrocyclic lactones that includes avermictans and mibemycins. When it first came on the market it was used intramuscularly in horses and this caused some problems early on but as products were developed using other routes of administration these issues resolved. Its use in lactating dairy cows is prohibited but is permitted in most other livestock with withholding times established for those destined for slaughter.
The mutation that is responsible for the illness in some herding dogs is found on gene MDR1 and involves a substance called glycoprotein that in its normal state regulates the flow of drugs to the brain. In its mutated state it can no longer carry out its normal function allowing for the passage of drugs into the brain that, under normal circumstances, would be eliminated by other routes such as the kidneys. When drugs such as ivermectin are shunted into the brain, a rapid downhill course is set in motion that requires immediate medical intervention.
Such was the case with Bristol, a female Australian Shepherd, who was admitted to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, North Grafton, MA in early September. Bristol’s owner Laura Liebenow of Greenfield, MA is a dog trainer who was aware of her dog’s predisposition for an acute episode if she ingested ivermectin or other drugs that react in a similar way. Bristol’s episode started when she was at a herding lesson and ingested sheep feces from a flock that had been recently treated with ivermectin.
On admission to the Foster Hospital her condition was quickly evaluated and emergency support treatment begun. The owner had a high level of suspicion regarding the probable cause of Bristol’s problem and shared her concerns with the clinical staff. On admission Bristol was barely responsive and experiencing persistent seizures. A mechanical ventilator was employed and a brain MRI was performed to rule out other possible contributing factors. Dr. Terri O’Toole, one of the critical care specialists assigned to the case, remarked that it took a great deal of intervention without which this condition would have been fatal. Within 10 days Bristol began to breathe on her own although she remained unconscious for three weeks after admission. In due time she began walking with support from a cart and leg splints moving on to walking under her own power with assistance from the hospital staff. One month into her hospital stay Bristol began to behave as her normal self-regaining the ability to eat, drink and walk.
Dr. Megan Vaught another of Bristol’s attending clinicians said,” there aren’t many cases as difficult as this that end up with happy endings; this was a huge success story.
To those readers who enjoy the company and antics of an Australian Shepherd take all necessary measures to insure that your charges are protected from all of the hazards lurking out there in the countryside.
even if the Aussie does not have the mutant variant gene it is possible to become affected by Ivermectin. The doses that sheep get and the fact that it is concentrated in their stool is a cause for concern. I would suggest that anyone with a herding dog ask before training if the sheep have been wormed in the last week, this should protect the dog.
I find the first of your article enough to make most breeders who like myself have bred Aussies for over 40 years to stop reading….I’m glad I continued on to see that you did mention the MDR1 testing.
Your implications that most white footed Aussies is very irresponsible….some bloodlines would be closer to the truth dealing with genetics but that might leave you open to law suits…..maybe you should reconsider your wording or omit that sentence and stick to facts that science has proven. How many dogs were in your study? The fact that Border Collies and Bearded Collie’s have white legs I am guessing is why you came to such an observation?
Nowhere in this article does the author say that “white footed Aussies” are carriers – he said white footed herding dogs. As a breeder, you know that there are many, many different breeds of herders. Furthermore, he goes on to say that *half* of Australians shepherds *may* carry the gene. That’s a far cry from *most* of them.
It’s also a well known fact that almost 75% of collies carry this gene. Fortunately, a dog needs two copies to express the gene, and 50% of collies only carry one copy. This is a standard Punnet Square calculation…
Also, the author does not claim that this article is reporting the results of a study that he did. He’s using information that has been researched and published. Go to the University of Washington website – that’s a very good place to start looking for the information mentioned in this piece.
Kind regards to you.
What do you mean *white footed*. What does a white foot have to do with MDR1 gene?
Foot color has nothing to do with it, actually. This writer is mistakenly referring to the original word-of-mouth discovery of the problem in Collies, a great many of which have white feet. It is now known that any breed that has Collie in the background has the same gene mutation in some part of its population. That typical coloring ( including white feet) was also passed along to those breeds (along with colors and patterns from the other foundation animals). So people kept making the association of white feet with the chemical sensitivity for a long time. I wish the writer knew better than to describe at-risk dogs that way, but he or she didn’t at the time.
Aren’t we already exposing them to Ivermectin when we administer heartworm prevention meds?
The problem seems to not really be the drug itself, but the concentration ingested.
Having had 2 Aussies that experienced ivermectin poisoning (no bashing please, “how” is not the point here). The best treatment option was IV lipid therapy. Upon admission to the ER vet, one presented as alert, though frantic and blind. The other blind, comatose, and barely breathing independently. Long story short they both recovered fully; the first took 24 hrs, the other 5 days. Blindness was reversed as were all other symptoms. Please share this treatment with your vet!
Hi Christina. I’m dealing with this poisoning right now (7 days in). Do you know where we can get this IV treatment? I am on Long Island and my vet is not familiar with it. Please contact me at lisacardone64@gmail.com.
Thank you for this as I too am the owner (mom) of a blue heeler who had ate some of an apple flavored ivermectin that had gotten in my horses shavings after worming. He went blind within 12 hours, luckily we were able to get him to treatment asap, and has since fully recovered:)
I’m a mini-Aussie mom whose baby ate a tiny dab of Ivermectin that fell in the shavings of my horse’s stall when I de-wormed her. She went blind and I was beside myself. I took her to the doggie ER and they misdiagnosed her with SARS–Sudden Acquired Retina Syndrome. We took her home and her vision began to return on our car ride home. It took me a few days racking my brain and then I remembered dropping a tiny dab of Ivermectin in the shavings and thinking it would get stepped on and disappear. I then jumped online and found research on Ivermectin and herding dogs. There is a saying I’ve since learned: “White feet don’t treat.” This means that as a rule of thumb, most herding dogs have white feet and is a reminder to not use Ivermectin on them!