Holsteins sweep Supreme honors at All-American Dairy Show

HARRISBURG, PA — Liddleholme Resur Lu-Red-ET, exhibited by Anthony Liddle, Argyle, NY, was named Supreme Champion and Supreme Champion Bred and Owned to conclude the 2017 All-American Dairy Show on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Resur Lu, scored EX-95 2E, is in her sixth lactation and has a lifetime milk production of 138,000 lbs. Prior to winning the All-American Holstein Show, she was named Reserve Grand Champion at the 2017 New York State Fair.

Supreme Champion Heifer was the Holstein spring yearling Campbell-Run GChip Amelia, exhibited by Sarah Campbell, Ford City, Armstrong Co. The win added to her impressive young show career of multiple junior championships.

Judges from the week’s shows jointly selected the supreme champions.

Other All-American Grand Champions were:

Ayrshire – Hawvercrest Etgen Sizzle, exhibited by Kurt Wolf of Epworth, Iowa.

Guernsey – Knapps Hillpoint MB Fame TIA-ET, exhibited by Morey Miller of Granby, CT.

Jersey – MB Lucky Lady Feliz Navidad-ET exhibited by Rivendale Farms of Pittsburgh, LLC, Bulgar, Washington Co.

Milking Shorthorn – Kuszmar Arkansas Mud exhibited by Steven Kuszlyk of Batavia, NY.

Brown Swiss – Peach Kist Total Tango ET exhibited by Lindsey Rucks of Okeechobee, FL.

Red & White – Pheasant Echos Turvy-RED-ET exhibited by Kenny Stambaugh of Westminster, MD.

The six other Junior Champions were:

Ayrshire – Old-N-Lazy Gentle Wipeout-ET exhibited by Peter Vail and Mike Hillenbrand of Gettysburg, Adams Co.

Guernsey – Knapps Kringle Tappy-ET exhibited by Landree Fraley of Muncy, Lycoming Co.

Jersey – Woodmohr Gentry Gin-ET exhibited by Robert Nagel, Panama, NY.

Milking Shorthorn – KnH Endres Zeus Legendary exhibited by Tyler Endres of Lodi, WI.

Red & White – Entourage-LC Felicia-Red-ET exhibited by Madison, Michael, and Heath Fisher of Claysburg, Blair Co.

Brown Swiss – Top Acres Braiden Wiza ET, exhibited by Lindsey Rucks, Okeecholbee, FL.

Best Bred and Owned animals (many of which were also grand champions) were:

Guernsey – Milborne HP Kringle Tara, exhibited by Morey Miller, Granby, CT.

Jersey – Reich-Dale Vaden Strollin exhibited by Hayden Reichard, Chambersburg, Franklin Co.

Milking Shorthorn – Kuszmar Arkansas Mud, exhibited by Steven Kuszlyk, Batavia, NY.

Red & White – Pheasant Echos Turvy-RED-ET exhibited by Kenny Stambaugh of Westminster, MD.

Holstein – Liddleholme Resur Lu-Red-ET, exhibited by Anthony Liddle, Argyle, NY.

Brown Swiss – Peach Kist Total Tango ET exhibited by Lindsey Rucks of Okeechobee, FL.

Aryshire – Sunny Acres Riggins Ginger, exhibited by Gregory Evans, Georgetown, NY.

The All-American Dairy Show features 22 shows in six days, in addition to the nation’s only all-dairy antiques show. Last year’s show featured nearly 3,000 animals and 1,500 exhibitors from around the country.

For more information, visit www.allamerican.pa.gov, email aads@pa.gov, or call 717-787-2905