Holstein is Top Cow, Red & White Top Heifer at the Premier National Junior Show

HARRISBURG, PA – Brooke Carey’s Titusville, PA, four-year-old cow, Plum-Line Reginald Velovr, won the title of Supreme Champion Cow on Sept. 17 during the 2018 Premier National Junior Show in Harrisburg. The Holstein was awarded Senior Champion and Grand Champion Holstein before winning the overall title.

Carey, 18, of Plum Line Holsteins, is a freshman at Penn State Behrend studying animal science.

The fall heifer class winner of the Red & White show, HILL-A-WAY Jordy Apache-R, was named Supreme Champion Heifer. She is owned by Sabrina Clark, Springville, PA. Clark, 21, is a senior animal science major at Penn State where she is a member of the Dairy Science Club.

Premier National Junior Show judges were Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn – Jack Lomeo, Sylvan Beach, NY; Brown Swiss – Matt Lawrence, Mercer, PA; Guernsey – Nate Oleniacz, Marietta, PA; Holstein – Molly Sloan, Columbus, WI; Jersey – Mike Berry, Albany, Ontario, Canada; and Red & White – Jason Lloyd, Middleburgh, NY.

Breed Champions:

Heifers

Ayrshire – Nor-Bert Lochin Vesta, Dillion Freeman, Bremen, IN

Brown Swiss – Way Lyn Biver Diva, Dylan Duncan, Meadville, PA

Guernsey – Knapps Pies Making Magic-ET, Landree Fraley, Muncy, PA

Holstein – Keystone Solomon Allstar, Ella Hiavaty, Lititz, PA

Jersey – KCJF Andreas Cancun, Landree Fraley, Muncy, PA

Milking Shorthorn – Regeneration Poker Melody, Landree Farley, Muncy, PA

Red and White – HILL-A-WAY Jordy Apache-R, Sabrina Clark, Springville, PA

Cows

Ayrshire – Mowry’s Burdette Mojo, Sabrina Clark, Springville, PA

Brown Swiss – Latimore Tanbark Tanzy, Zachary Logan, Farmdale, Ohio

Guernsey – Willow Brook Labron Toni, Jake Booher, New Castle, PA

Holstein – Plum-Line Reginald Velovr, Brooke Carey, Titusville, PA

Jersey – Humming BT Finalist Dottie, Kennedy Crothes, Pitcher, NY

Milking Shorthorn – Valley View Oakleigh 2390-EX, Brittany Crawley, Gravette, AR

Red & White –Redtag Destry Sneezy, Chase Savage, Union Bridge, MD