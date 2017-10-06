Herkimer-Oneida County 4-H Show and Sale features prime beef stock

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

Prime livestock was on display at the 4th Annual Mohawk Valley Regional 4-H Livestock Show and Sale, which took place at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, NY, on Sept. 23.

The show, which was judged by Ben Weikert of SUNY Cobleskill, showed that Mohawk Valley 4-Her’s know just how to successfully raise their livestock. “These 4-Her’s should be proud of the quality product they have raised,” stated Weikert.

Top honor for Grand Champion Market Beef Steer went to Laken Dyn, for her 1,170 pound steer, “Bear”.

Seth Donahoe took second place with his 1,415-pound steer “Simba” in the Market Class, with Sam Donahoe’s taking 3rd place for his 1,370-pound steer “Tyrone”.

Anna Hawkes showed her Prospect Steer, “Scout”, who was named reserve champion of the Beef Show, as well as “Best Bred and Owned”. Hawkes was awarded as Master Showman of the Beef Show.

Market hogs, chickens and a lamb were also shown and sold at this event.

“Participating in the Mohawk Valley 4-H Show and Sale has many benefits,” said Sam Donahoe. “I have learned a lot about raising a project animal and have met a lot of great people. I appreciate the support and generosity that our local businesses have shown the 4-H program. Clinton Tractor has bought three of my animals in the past years. The Calidonna Family supports many community organizations and I am very grateful to them for being a big supporter at our 4-H Livestock Sale. It was nice to see more animals and new participants in the event this year.”

Seth Donahoe commented on the event as well.

“Being a part of the Mohawk Valley Livestock Show and Sale has been a big learning experience for me,” said Seth. “Keeping accurate records, learning about the process of raising beef and recruiting buyers to come bid on my animal has all taught me a lot. My favorite part is the connections I have made with the people I have met. Every year generous bidders and buyers come to support the sale. Mr. Thompson of G & T Farm has bought my animals in the past and is a big supporter of the program. This year Clinton Tractor, The Calidonna Family, bought my steer and donated it back. Jesse Marsh of Marsh Insurance Agency was my final bidder and I really appreciate all the support I have been given!”

“These 4-H members work all year with their livestock projects,” said Jennifer L. Collins, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County. “Not only do they learn proper nutrition and care for their animals, but they are also learning entrepreneurial skills on how to market themselves and their animal.”

Collins reports that the 4-Her’s are responsible for keeping in-depth records on feed, weight gain, cost of production, etc. “So they know what it cost them to raise the animal and how much they need to receive at auction to cover their costs. The 4-H livestock auction is a win-win for everyone. The youth learn life lessons while raising their animals, and hopefully, make a little money, and the buyer gets a very high quality product that is locally raised by a 4-H member.”

Collins said that not only do the youth work year round on their livestock projects, but they also secure buyers for the auction. “They are learning how to raise the best quality market animals as well as how to market their finished products.”

Ashley McFarland, Cornell Cooperative Extension Regional Livestock Specialist P.A.S., also took part in the event, supporting the youth and donating animals for them to raise.

“We were very happy with how the animals grew out and sold for these kids,” said McFarland. “We can’t wait to get more 4-H kids involved and hope to have 10 hogs and five lambs in this sale next year.”

For more information on this program contact Collins at 315-866-7920.