Herkimer County’s best on display

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

Herkimer County Fair brought out the best of both beef and dairy cattle with a large showing of 21 youth exhibitors in the beef show, 69 youth exhibitors in the dairy show and 65 youth exhibitors taking part in this year’s 2017 Showmanship Classes, with Alissa Collins awarded as 2017 Master Showman and Bryce Windecker winning Reserve.

An increase in color breeds was also noted by Assistant Superintendent Audrey Donahoe.

“We were excited to have eight color breeds in this year’s show!” remarked Donahoe. “We ended up with a total of nine dairy breeds, including Holsteins, showing.”

Judging the Color Breeds Show, was Garritt Sammons of Johnstown, NY.

CJaiz Clay Grace was awarded the Gordon Donahoe Memorial Best Udder award of the Color Breed Show. Reserve Sr. and Reserve Grand Champion in both Youth and Open went to Madesen Spellman with Maddys Prince Gracelyn.

Jr. Supreme of All Breeds Champion went to Madesen Spellman with her summer yearling Maddys Blaine Graysyn.

“I am very proud of my shorthorns for everything they have done and all that they have won,” remarked Madesen. “I am also very proud of how well they have done at the shows and fairs they have gone too!”

Samuel Donahoe was awarded the Bud Johnson Memorial Award with Sam’s Wish Durham Bailey. This award, sponsored by the Herkimer County Fair, is for Best Bred and Owned of the Color Breed Show. Bud Johnson was the Dairy Superintendent for many years at the Herkimer County Fair.

“The Best Bred and Animal of the show is a very prestigious award!” Donahoe said. “I am happy to have won it. I have heard many times it’s the best award to get! Winning the Bud Johnson Memorial is a great honor for me!”

Judge for the Herkimer County Fair Holstein Show was Andy Reynolds from Corfu, NY.

The Junior Champion was awarded to Alissa Collins with her spring calf Collins Pride Moses Joy in both Youth and Open. Reserve Junior Champion calf was awarded to Brogan Graves with his spring yearling heifer Ms. Windex Pirate Twinkie in both Youth and Open.

Senior Champion went to Natalie Fredericks with her 3-year old cow Dithmarsia Brady Kirsten for both Youth and Open. The Reserve Senior Champion went to Michael Johannssen with his 4-year old cow Dithmarsia Advantage Iris.

Grand Champion and Supreme Dairy Champion were both awarded to 13-year old Natalie Fredericks, of Little Falls, with Dithmarsia Brady Kirsten for both Youth and Open show. Natalie Fredericks was also presented with the Gordon Memorial Award for the Best Udder of the Holstein Show.

“Winning the Supreme Champion of the Herkimer County Fair 2017 show is a very deserving award for Natalie Fredericks,” commented Superintendent Donahoe. “She is a hard worker and excellent showman, and to win in both the Youth and Open division is quite an accomplishment. Natalie should be very proud for winning the top honor of the Best Dairy Animal for the 2017 Herkimer County Fair.”

“Winning Supreme Champion at the Herkimer County Fair is so exciting and an honor!” said Fredericks. “I love spending my summers showing, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without my family, friends and Pete and Paul Johannssen of Dithmarsia Holsteins. It takes a lot of work to get the cows ready for show day, but their every day hard work and breeding foundation is what makes it all possible!”

Reserve Grand Champion of both Youth and Open Show was awarded to Michael Johannssen with Dithmarsia Advantage Iris.

Best Bred and Owned in Youth went to Tyler Franklin with Rob Mich Buckeye Naughty.

Best Bred and Owned in Open went to Chad Collins with Collins Pride Lavender.