Herkimer County’s best of beef on display

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

Herkimer County Fair brought out the best of both beef and dairy cattle with a large showing of 21 youth exhibitors in the 4-H beef show.

Sixteen-year old, Master Beef Showman, Riley Brewer of Mohawk, NY, says he’s been showing beef cattle for 11 years.

Riley won Champion Commercial Bull Calf in both Open and Youth classes with his Black Angus calf, Duke, and won Junior Champion Commercial in Open and Youth with his calf Twister.

Brewer also had Commercial Champion Cow/Calf pair with his White Faced Baldies, Trixie and Twister. Trixie and Twister also won Overall Champion Cow/Calf pair.

“It’s pretty exciting winning big classes like that,” Riley commented. “We put a lot of effort and time into raising and showing our cows!”

Riley’s brother, 13-year old Chase, worked with him this year — showing in the ring for the first time. Chase says he’s really proud of the awards won by their cattle.

“It was really fun to win the ribbons and the trophies that we got!” Chase said. “I work with my brother and we start training them when they’re little calves. We start with the halter first.”

Sixteen-year old Jack Bowman, of West Winfield, NY, won Reserve Master Beef Showman.

Bowman cleaned up with his home bred Charolais, winning many awards, including; Champion Charolais Bull, Senior Champion Charolais (Open & Youth), Champion Charolais Cow/Calf pair, Overall Grand Champion Charolais (Open & Youth), Reserve Grand Champion Charolais (Open & Youth), and Over all Supreme Female (Youth) and Overall Champion Bull. Bowman also won the coveted ‘Bud Johnson Champion Bred and Owned Beef’ trophy.

Bowman said he was, “very happy — knowing I did extremely well! And it really pleases me to know that I’m winning, because that means I’m improving — and I will always keep improving every day. I’m very happy to have won the awards that I won and I am very proud to be a owner of great Charolais cattle.”

Open class Reserve Senior Champion Charolais was won by Aaron and Sarah Hardy of Arabeth Farm in Jordanville, with Arabeth’s Diane, shown by Kate Preston.

Arabeth’s Rosie, also owned by Aaron and Sarah Hardy and shown by Kate Preston, won Supreme Female in the Open class.

Seventeen-year old Ashley Teachout, a senior at Richfield Springs, won Reserve Jr. Champion in the Commercial division, with her 18 month-old, Belted Galloway, Marley, for both Open and Youth classes.

“I am proud that she won Reserve Grand Champion,” said Teachout. “Showing for me is an amazing experience, I get to meet many people and I learn how to control different animals in different settings.”

Seven-year old Dylynn Casanova, of Newport, NY, won Champion Feeder Steer (Open and Youth) with her Hereford steer, Casanova.

This was Dylynn’s first time showing.

Dylynn said she named her calf Casanova “because he is so cute and it means ‘ladies man’.”

“I had fun showing Casanova because I love him,” Dylynn said. “I was a little nervous at first, but once we started walking, he was so good that I stopped being nervous. I was happy we got a blue ribbon!”

Reserve Champion went to Lily Simmons.

Eleven-year old Laken Dyn won Jr. Showmanship and Reserve Champion Market Steer in both Youth and Open divisions with her 15-month old Maine Anjou/ Angus cross steer named Bear.

“Bear has been a great 4-H project animal for me,” said Laken. “I’ll be marketing him at the 4-H show and sale in September — and am proud of the quality animal he is.”

Laken said she enjoys raising steers and says, “It’s a different perspective to raise steers. Raising them and loving them as a pet, but knowing they have a purpose.”

Laken also showed a summer yearling heifer, Spitfire, for Aaron and Sarah Hardy. The commercial Angus-cross received Senior Champion heifer in the youth class and reserve champion in the open class.

“I really enjoy the bond I share with animals. My favorite part of showing is the grooming and preparation. I love to clip the animals and fit them their show,” Laken said.

Eleven-year old Anna Hawkes received Supreme Champion Market Steer in Youth and Open show, with “Steve”, an Angus cross from Arabeth Farm.

Anna said she enjoys learning from each show. “I enjoy the hard work that goes into caring for my animals.” she said she is already preparing her young Hereford steer for next year’s fair.

Supreme Beef of the entire show and Best Bred and Owned went to Aaron and Sarah Hardy’s Arabeth’s Rosie, shown by Kate Preston.

Champion Bull for All Other Breed category was won by Dylan Dyn with Northern Snow Flurry.

Youth Reserve Sr. Champion, Commercial category was won by Broc Plungis with Reds Apple Ale.

Open Sr. Champ Commercial was won by Arabeth’s Rosie, shown by Kate Preston.

Beef show Judge was Jess Goblet.