Grow your operations by growing your capacity

by Steve Wagner

Jean Lonie is a U.S. Honorary Ambassador for the Nuffield International Farming Scholars program, an agriculture marketing and communications concern. She has worked for a variety of organizations across the U.S., including non-profit producer groups, farm media, the animal health sector, as well as positions in state government and education. “It has been interesting,” Lonie said, “to see what’s happening in Pennsylvania. It’s certainly a very interesting time to talk about global agriculture and what that means for all of us individually and at the local and state level.” She made her comments before attendees at the 66th annual PA Farm Bureau meeting in Hershey, PA.

“We were in France a couple of years ago,” she continued, “and it was very hard for them to talk about farmer suicides occurring there. It was because there was such a pressure on the land, and such a rich history of agriculture there. There were farmers who felt that they were the generation who lost or shifted, or the farm really changed, that they had let down their entire family. These pressures are real. They are not just in the United States; they are around the world.”

“We know that there are changes coming to agriculture,” Lonie said. “How do we make sure that we survive those shifts?” She has come up with a word to describe the situation — anti-fragility: a process whereby you can think a little bit differently about where the industry is going, “where our sectors are going, so we can try to be ahead of that and benefit from it; try to take advantage of the coming changes instead of being challenged and struggling with them.” However, this isn’t just about feeding people. The planet’s population will soon hit that nine billion mark. “Here’s the good news,” Lonie said. “History has shown us that whenever there is an increase in population, our farmers have met the challenge. We can feed the nine billion.” But there are subtext questions at work, as usual. How do we get that food to the people who need it? How do we figure out how to do it in a way that’s sustainable in that it isn’t just us putting product into a developing country, but that we’re building their agriculture structure as well? Land usage is a problem. Managing marginal land and getting more women involved as well as young people are prime examples.

For the United States it means exports. “We are not many of the stomachs in this world,” Lonie explained. “We are, I think, less than 10 percent. Most of the stomachs are elsewhere. Our exports have gone up and we see specialization within different countries. But how do we manage all that and keep ahead of it, knowing that those exports will be a key for us in the future?” She also noted that while our exports have been up, our global share of the market is down. “That’s because we tend to focus on the U.S. as our market,” she said. “We all talk about trade deals and what they mean. There are agricultures and industries that benefit from those. We need to find homes for our products. There are other countries that have rising middle classes who want quality U.S. food. How do we manage that and stay ahead of it? If we let other countries sit at the table and negotiate terms, then we have to live by them.” Most U.S. trade partners are developed nations. “In the next 50 years we’ve got to produce as much as has been consumed,” said Lonie. “How do we increase food quality and nutrition? Science is amazing for that,” she added.

How can young people be encouraged to think globally, and to think that this is a great industry to be in? “There are more countries every year that are coming into this network because they truly believe that agriculture is a global society, and that we have to work with each other. There isn’t one right way,” Lonie affirmed. “There are people in agriculture around the world that might benefit from some of the technology that we have without us necessarily going over and telling them how to do it without taking into consideration their culture and their norms and growing seasons.”

Lonie recounted a conference in which she participated earlier this year in Ireland. She ate breakfast with 100 farmers from 14 different countries and had the opportunity to chat with a man from Ethiopia who engaged her “in one of the most amazing conversations I’ve ever had.” She continued, “I won’t say he lectured me, but he said ‘we have to stop thinking that subsistence farming is a bad thing.’ He said, ‘In my country, if we could feed the family that owns the farm, it would be great.’ That’s not a negative. Maybe it isn’t what everybody aspires to, but it’s not a negative. ‘Don’t put that judgment on us,’ he said. ‘It helps us be more effective.’”

To illustrate just how enterprise can take hold in agriculture, even if it doesn’t happen on a farm, Lonie talked about chia seeds. She had not realized that they were such a big deal in health foods. Chia seeds were a big deal in ancient Aztec and Mayan diets, with a tablespoon of them giving you all the energy you would presumably need for 24 hours. Your stomach feels fuller longer and one consequence is weight loss, if you so desire. “They make you smarter, brighter, better, and boost your immune system,” she says. “A gentleman in Australia figured out that he actually lived in a similar latitude as where it was originally grown, and thought ‘let me try it.’ He took a massive gamble and turned his family wheat farm into chia seed growth. He got it to work. He began marketing it on a small scale and it grew exponentially. He even got his neighbors to grow it. Eventually a network of farmers in South America began growing it. And this man and his family relocated to New York City where he runs one of the largest chia production companies in the world.”

Don’t say it can’t be done.