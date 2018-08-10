Grace Herr Award presented at the Niagara County Fair

LOCKPORT, NY— On Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Niagara County Fair Closing Ceremonies, longtime 4-H volunteer Bob Masse was announced as the recipient of the 2018 Grace Herr Award by the Niagara County 4-H program.

The Grace Herr award is named after the long-time leader by that name. Herr dedicated her life to 4-H work and the award is in honor of her tremendous participation at Fairs in the past. The award is now presented annually to an adult who has contributed outstanding time and talent to the fair and is also a symbolic recognition for all the hours that many adults give to the program.

Masse spearheaded the addition of a generator to improve the 4-H campground, for the last three years. Even though he is a pilot for Frontier Airlines, he makes time to serve as a board member for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, as Chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, Chairman of the Program Committee, and serves on the Fair Committee. Last year as a project manager, Masse was instrumental in making sure the new Agriculture Education Building would debut at the 2017 Fair. For this year’s Fair, he played a major role in installing new building signs, helped with the Honor a Veteran program, assisted with putting the concrete floor in the Small Animal Barn. Masse is also an Akron School Board member.

Masse married into 4-H and the farm life. Bob and his wife Carisa live in Lockport with their two daughters Skyler, 16 and Shea, 13. They are a 3-generation 4-H family and Carisa’s parents and brother Chad were recognized as the 4-H Family of the Year in 1990. Masse and his family were Family of the Year in 2017.

The Niagara County Fair ran from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5th and included new entertainment, great food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more – all in a family-friendly atmosphere. Net proceeds from the fair support CCE-Niagara County programming that benefits children and families of Niagara County. The Niagara County Fair was sponsored by Niagara’s Choice Credit Union, Erie and Niagara Insurance, Lighthouse Wind, State Farm of Lockport, Cornerstone CFCU, and LaBella Associates.