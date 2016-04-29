Farm Safety Day captivates audience: Part 1

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

A variety of topics and demonstrations provided by New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) kept the attention of attendees throughout Schoharie County Farm Bureau’s Farm Safety Day, co-sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill.

SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio and NYS Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball opened the program and welcomed attendees.

Terenzio remarked that SUNY Cobleskill and Farm Bureau were both celebrating 100th anniversaries and even the original directors had worked together promoting agriculture. “So our roots go back together many, many years.”

Commissioner Ball thanked NYCAMH for bringing their expertise to the event and commented that NYCAMH workers had been the first to show up at his farm after the horrific flooding of Hurricane Irene.

“I think everybody has had a close call on the farm,” said Ball. “I have. I had someone start up a piece of equipment that I was working on when I was about 22. It took three surgeries to get over that.” Ball said he has seen three fatalities on farms. “You know we get so busy, we work hard and we work long hours, we work with big animals, we work with heavy equipment and now we’ve added technology to all of that, which makes our job even more distracting. If we’re going to make sure that the next generation has a viable way to make a living in agriculture, farm safety has to be a part of that.”

NYCAMH Agricultural Safety Specialist, Jim Carrabba, provided power point information and videos containing safety procedures and injury prevention for farmers.

Carrabba emphasized that NYCAMH is not part of OSHA. “NYCAMH is the Prevention arm of the Bassett Hospital, started by Dr. John May.”

He explained Farm Safety Surveys and Farm Safety programs provided by NYCAMH and stressed that these are “available to all farms, free of charge and completely confidential.”

“To make your farm safe, one of the best things you can do is do a safety audit. Do a walk-around inspection, look for any hazards that employees, workers or family members might be exposed to. Can you shield those hazards? Can you guard against them or remove them? That’s one of the first steps you should do to make a workplace safe.” A Farm Safety Surveycheck list can be downloaded at www.nycamh.org for farmers who want to do their own farm check.

Free safety training programs, available in Spanish to accommodate farms with Hispanic workers, usually take 45–60 minutes. A Farm Emergency Response Program, also available in Spanish and funded with grant money from the State Dept. of Health, is available to all farms at no charge. This program provides first response type training, first aid and CPR. Training is also available to fire departments and EMS squads to deal with hazards they may be exposed to when assisting in farm rescues.

“You can never be too careful!” Carrabba emphasized, stating that a good safety health plan should be a top management goal that farms have. “Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not up as high on the priority list as it should be. But it should be a top goal, because not only is that going to protect workers or family members from getting hurt, killed or injured, but it will save the business money, too. Work related injuries and illnesses will cost time, money, and lives.” He pointed out that when farm operators get seriously injured or die, that farm usually closes.

Carrabba explained, unlike the weather, crop prices, input prices and pests, safety are one thing a farmer has control over. He led attendees through in-depth discussions on tractor safety, ladder safety, chain saw and wood lot safety, needle stick safety and cattle handling safety — with a video featuring Dr. Temple Grandin on handling cattle included.

Farming/ranching is ranked as the #6 most dangerous industry, with #1 most dangerous going to logging. Carrabba said many farmers are logging in addition to farming and several farmers in attendance admitted to using their farming tractors in woodlots. “It’s pretty common. Farmers don’t have skidders and logging equipment so they use their farm tractors in the woods. Farm tractors really weren’t designed for it and they don’t have the safety features. Every year we see tree related accidents that occur with farmers.”

Carrabba discussed the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when working in woodlots, including Falling Object Protection Systems (FOPS). Chainsaw safety was discussed in detail. “It’s the most efficient and productive, yet dangerous power tool in the industry.”

Chains spin at 55 mph. Maintenance of the chain and wearing ANSI rated PPE is essential. Chaps (thigh to foot), boots, gloves — and no loose clothing that can be caught in the chain. It takes only two seconds to cut through the jeans and leg! An average of 110 stitches is required for chainsaw cuts and gashes. Chainsaw injuries can be life threatening, as is being hit by falling trees and branches. “We have seen fatalities of farmers in the woods from being crushed by falling trees.”

Always work in teams and plan and clear an escape route. Don’t use chainsaws in bad weather or when you are fatigued.

“Always read owner’s manuals for your equipment and refer to and follow the safety information.”

Chain saw safety helmets provide head, face and hearing protection.

Carrabba reported that anything emitting noise over 85 decibels requires hearing protection. Chain saws are rated at about 115 decibels. “As the noise level increases, the amount of time you can be exposed to it decreases before ear damage occurs.”

Lawn mowers are rated at about 90 decibels and open tractors are rated at about 100 decibels. “When you’re exposed to loud noises over a period of time, you’ll get more fatigued, irritable, and you’ll be less productive.”

Tractor rollovers are a leading cause of deaths on farms.

Slow down when approaching and crossing slopes and muddy surfaces. Avoid steep slopes and operating tractors near ditches. “We see a lot of overturns happen with people that are mowing and bush hogging around streams embankments and roadway embankments.”

All tractors should be fitted with a ‘Roll Over Protection Structure’ (ROPS) and operators should wear seat belts. “If you have a roll bar or a ROPS protective canopy, you really want to wear that seatbelt. There’s never been a known case of a tractor operator who died in an overturn when they had a ROPS and they were wearing a seatbelt. They’re virtually 99 percent effective.”

ROPS may be obtained through NYCAMH.

No extra riders should be allowed on tractors and children should never be allowed in the cabs. Tractor “run overs” are more likely to occur when there are extra riders. Pay attention when working around running tractors and heavy equipment, as operators may not always know you are in harm’s way. “Run overs are 100 percent preventable!”