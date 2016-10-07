Every cow pulls her weight

by Sally Colby

Dale Thompson grew up on a dairy farm, and recalls that his family was in and out of the dairy business for 32 years. “We also had beef cattle off and on,” said Dale, “and we had hog houses too.”

Although they had been raising beef cattle for a while, Dale and his wife Sharon, who also comes from a farm background, decided to get serious about their enterprise. “In the late 1990s, we were buying genetics from Gardiner Angus in Kansas and developing a registered Angus herd,” said Dale. “We had a performance sale every year until 2008, and that’s when we rethought what we were doing.”

Hilltop Angus held a dispersal sale in 2008, but Dale retained enough genetics to restart another herd. At about the same time, he developed a plan to take the farm in a new direction. “At a cattleman’s meeting, we had a speaker from North Carolina State University who talked about direct marketing,” said Dale. “We had sold some freezer beef before, but I didn’t think it would work. In 2010, we started selling beef at a farmers’ market, and also sold beef to local grocery stores. We also sold steers to another cattle grower who purchased finished grass fed beef.”

Dale talks about his no-nonsense policy when it comes to the herd. “The sign on our trailer says ‘we grow the grass, the cows do the rest,’” he said. “I’m a grass farmer,” said Dale. “I have a policy with my cows: No mistakes. If they don’t breed within a certain amount of time, they go. If a heifer doesn’t breed within a certain amount of time, she goes into the grassfed program. If a cow doesn’t raise a calf, or if the calf dies for any reason — the cow is culled.” Dale says when a herd is managed in this way, the herd dynamics changes drastically and quickly. “It’s amazing what you can do in a couple of years if you stick to it,” he said. “It may hurt for a little while, but everything here has to work.”

The current genetic base is still about 90 percent Gardiner Angus, and some of the bulls from the embryos Dale saved are still working on the farm. He says although Gardiner cattle are known for marbling and overall performance in feedlot conditions, those genetics are working in Hilltop’s grass fed program. “If you provide the right nutrients, the cattle are going to gain,” said Dale. “We use cool-season forages; cutting as early as we can. In spring, when we get those first few low-humidity days and the annual ryegrass is ready to cut, we’ll cut that, wilt it and wrap it for baleage. If we cut it early enough (early to mid April), we get a decent second cutting of hay. Then we can come back in with sorghum-sudangrass into the rye as soon as the rye is off, and get two more cuttings.”

The sorghum-sudangrass is drilled directed into the rye as soon as the second cut of rye is off to avoid competition. The first cutting is made into baleage because it has so much crabgrass and volunteer Johnsongrass. “We cut, ted late that evening or the next morning, and as soon as it’s dry enough, we rake it,” said Dale. “Then I’ll be right behind the rake with the baler.”

The cattle graze on 225 acres of pasture, which is a combination of fescue, crabgrass and other summer annuals. “If I need to rehabilitate a pasture, I’ll go over it with annual ryegrass,” said Dale. “My experience is that when that’s gone, I’ll feed hay for about three or four weeks before the summer annuals come up. If we don’t have rain, the fescue won’t come up.” A restoration project on the farm includes an easement on the streams, which are fenced out from cattle. Riparian borders are replanted with native species.

The Hilltop herd, which calves year-round, includes 120 cows and heifers. Dale referenced a group of about 40 calves, born in July and August, that are thriving. “The calves are big enough that they can start grazing when the fall regrowth starts,” he said. “Then we’ll have another group born later in fall.”

Cow-calf pairs are handled several times during the year, and calves in the 600-pound range are weaned. After weaning, calves are split into groups and Dale moves them from pen to pen throughout the day. Each pen has either hay, water or soy hulls. “Every time they go to a new pen, there’s something different,” said Dale, adding that the soy hulls are a management tool to help acclimate and quiet the young cattle. “Within just a few days, they calm down and they’re used to someone coming in with them. Once they calm down, I decide where they go next. But until they are calm, they don’t leave those pens.”

Dale retains extra bulls each year so that he can rotate bulls among cow and heifer groups. “Disposition is high on the list,” said Dale, describing one of his top priorities for bull selection. “Being grass fed, we’re close to the animals and when we wean a group of cattle, the disposition has to be right before they even go to pasture. If I see a bad disposition, the calf stays at the weaning facility where there are several acres of grazing, and they don’t go out until they settle down.”

Calves remain on grass or stored forage between 18 to 26 months. Dale noted that in spring, when the ryegrass is coming up, cattle gain weight quickly. “If we get rain in summer, the crabgrass comes along and helps them grow,” he said. “Hanging weight for finished steers is about 550 to 575 pounds, and heifers finish slightly lighter.”

On average, three steers are sent to Mays Meats in Taylorsville, NC for processing every other week. Meat is dry-aged for 10 days, then cut and delivered back to Hilltop. Dale has noticed that customers’ preferences vary depending on time of year. “Right now we’re cutting standing rib roasts instead of ribeyes,” he said. “After September the demand for ribeyes drops. We’re cutting more stew meat and cube steak now. We have to think ahead and plan what we’ll need.”

The Thompsons have developed a strong market for their grass fed beef, and have built a new facility to market directly from their farm in Mt. Gilead, NC. They also sell at several farmers’ markets and ship to some customers. Dale is planning to increase shipping options for customers. “We also have a buying group,” said Dale. “We send an email and tell them when to put their orders in. Delivery is the first weekend of the month.”

Dale says the most rewarding aspect of what he’s doing is customer relations and families that he meets. He gets to see the finished cuts before the customers do, and is happy to see that the work he’s done with genetics and his grass fed program are paying off.

Visit Hilltop Angus online at www.hilltopangusgrassfed.com .