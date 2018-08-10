Empire Farm Days brings world of ag to farmers

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant

A group of New York potato farmers began meeting annually in central New York in the 1930s. Their group, the Empire State Potato Growers, continued to expand the event that eventually became Empire Farm Days, which today spans 300 acres at the Rodman Lott & Sons Farm in Seneca Falls, NY.

One of the biggest equipment and vendor expos in the Northeast, Empire Farm Days features hundreds of pieces of equipment, along with and information and presentations from groups such as Cornell University, State University of New York Morrisville and other agricultural entities.

Free workshops run all day on topics such as profitability, farm safety, and improving farm management. Attendees can also shop for farm supplies and equipment, watch equipment demonstrations, sample New York’s products and network with other producers and industry leaders at the three-day ag extravaganza.