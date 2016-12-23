Dr. Michael Odian: A man of many hats

by Hope Holland

Shakespeare, who said pretty much everything worth writing down, wrote that, “There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” Dr. Michael Odian has become rather an expert at following the bard’s advice. If he does not have an actual fortune it could be because he has 13 horses — draft horses at that. We all count in different currencies.

Even before he became Dr. Michael Odian and was little Michael Odian living with his parents on Staten Island, NY, he was practicing that penchant. For instance, at age five he was introduced to a pony at a birthday party. When his parents arrived to pick up their son the birthday child’s parents simply pointed at the pony and said, “He’s been there all afternoon. He won’t leave the pony!” And again, when he was taken to Disney World on vacation not too much later, he fell under the spell of the horses that pulled the trolley cars there. For the rest of that vacation he could be found at the trolley horse stable receiving what instruction he could get from the drivers. The drivers found it amusing; his mother most emphatically did not.

But his mom did understand that a boy could have a passion for horses, even a Staten Island boy. She provided lessons at some of the nearby stables and thereby created what is inelegantly, but correctly, called a “barn rat.” For the rest of his pre-college years Mike Odian spent his free time “working for riding” at barns near his home. There again, he found that tide waiting for him. A horse fell ill and before a vet could arrive the horse died. Mike Odian was on hand, trying to save the horse and experienced the whole sad calamity. Shortly after that he set his sights on veterinary training and received his diploma from Atlantic Veterinary College on Prince Edward Island.

His first job was working as a small and large animal vet, or at least that was what his boss had in mind when he hired him. Within the space of a few short weeks the newly minted Dr. Michael Odian was fully engaged in working with horses, some light breeds but mostly Standardbreds, at the local track. There he was in his milieu, back to the harness horses.

Skip forward several years and a couple of changes of location — which is how most young vets get their experience — and you will find Dr. Mike Odian in the mid-west with a team of Clydesdales of his own. He drove them around town on his off hours and that brought him to the attention of a young vet tech who also loved horses. She had been working with them in Colorado and was no stranger to driving horses herself.

As Dr. Odian recalls, “She arrived at the farm to see the Clydesdales at around five in the afternoon. We were still talking ‘horse’ at two the next morning. I think we were engaged before we even had our first date.” This time that tide carried a wife, Maureen, and eventually two daughters, Mary, now working in human medicine and Michaela, in high school doing drama and musical studies.

It also pulled the Odian family east to Maryland where there was a farm, a change of breed — Clydesdales to Percherons — and a definite settling in of the driving personas of both the Doctor and his wife.

“When we get out there in competition, Maureen and I both can be a little competitive,” Dr. Odian admits. But he does not let the competition rule his life.

Dr. Odian can be found with his driving horses, now known as Reminiscence Carriage, LLC, in some of the strangest places. He allows that his Percheron mare hitch can be a sharp group to handle, so he purchased a pair of Percheron geldings, affectionately nicknamed Slow and Slower, both of whom are more suited to the work they do in different situations.

Dr. Odian, with his quiet gelding hitch, has been on the reenactment battlefields in nearby Gettysburg, PA, driving the horse-drawn ambulance through the mock gunfire and loud explosions of field artillery to pick up “fallen” soldiers. He has uniforms for both sides and, in the same battle, can be seen as either a Northern or a Southern medic with his stalwart team.

And speaking of teams, Dr. Odian and his carriage also have taken a whole bevy of Ravens cheerleaders and their Raven mascot on a carriage ride…and he has pictures to prove it. He has given the top riders in the nation a carriage ride around the course area for the Capital Challenge horse show. He regularly contracts with towns to provide carriage rides, most recently the town of Westminster, MD, not too far from his Taneytown home farm where he now breeds Percherons.

He was even in the movies when a company created a made for television movie about Andrew Carnegie. He was hired as the vet/technical driving expert but when the actor who was to drive the team of horses admitted, far from driving a team, he had never been in a carriage and his only real experience with horses had been sitting on one — Dr. Mike found himself on the way to wardrobe. He spent four hours driving the horses for the erstwhile Andrew Carnegie. He says that the four hours was eventually cut to “about five seconds” and that “in one shot you can see my elbow”, but just think how proud Shakespeare would have been.

Dr. Odian of course has his own veterinary practice but he also works as a vet for venues like the PA Draft Horse Show and the PA Horse World Expo.

All in all, Dr. Michael Odian is a man of many hats. But he is also a man who knows whereof Mr. Shakespeare spoke when he wrote “tide in the affairs of man,” and Michael Odian has never been afraid to “take it at the flood” to see just where it would lead him.