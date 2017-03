by Katie Navarra

Though ancient grains have the potential of being a value-added crop for farms, the dehulling process continues to be a roadblock in the production of grains like einkorn, emmer and spelt.

The eOrganic webinar, Dehulling Ancient Grains, explained the methods used to dehull grains and the components needed in a dehulling system. Guest speakers representing with extensive experience growing and processing grains shared feedback on the economics of dehulling and the options available to both large and small-scale growers.

Why a renewed interest?

Thousands of years ago, ancient grains such as einkorn, emmer and spelt fell out of favor because of the additional steps and higher costs associated with making the crops consumable. “They do not thresh free of hulls,” said Brian Baker, Ph.D. After harvesting the grains they then must then be cleaned and dehulled.

This isn’t unique, other crops including rice, barley, oats, sunflower and buckwheat have hulls that need to be removed,” Baker added.

Despite having a hull, these grains are gaining in popularity largely due to their in-field stress tolerance, distinct flavor differences and higher selling prices. “Some varieties are very disease tolerant and drought tolerant,” explained Frank Kutka, co-coordinator of the Farm Breeding Club.

The grains also offer higher nutritional qualities and can be sold for higher prices. “Frequently they are higher in protein, minerals and antioxidants than current bread grains,” Kutka added, “and they are potentially more edible by people with intolerances.”





The dehulling process

Dehulling is only one step in the process to preparing grains for final sale. Before grains are put through a dehulling machine, they must be dried. “Efficiency decreases and loss increases when there is more moisture in the grain,” Baker said. Grains should also be run through a screen to remove any debris collected at harvesting time. “It’s slower and reduces the grain quality when it’s not clean,” he added.

Once the grain is ready for dehulling, the hull can be removed in one of three ways depending on the design of the machine. An impact dehuller hits the grains against the wall of the machine or against a metal plate. A friction dehuller pulls the hull away from the grain and an abrasion dehuller incorporates a rough surface that causes the hull to open and separate from the grain.

Commercial models, including the Codema VSH2096, the HagerII 800 and the Horn DVC-2, are rated to handle one ton per hour. They range from $16,000 to $35,000 and require additional installation fees. Dehullers vary in the method to separate the hull from the grain, the through-put capacity, efficiency, power requirements and costs. Machines even vary in the types of grains they can handle, despite those labeled for all crops.

For example, Blaine Schmaltz grows emmer in North Dakota and most recently takes his grain to a mill that currently processes barley. “He loses up to 40 percent from mill damage,” Kutka explained. Working closely with the mill, he’s designed a custom built mill at the facility specifically for emmer. “He’s hoping the new machine will be more efficient and result in less damage,” he added.

Additionally, commercial mills require high-volume minimums and may not be located close to the farm, increasing transportation costs. For farms considering emmer, einkorn, spelt and similar crops, an on-site dehulling mill may make sense.

Options for on-site dehulling

During travels to France in 2009, Elizabeth Dyck, coordinator of Organic Growers’ Research and Information-Sharing Network (OGRIN), found that many organic farms were processing their grains on the farm with small scale dehullers, an option that was not readily available in the Northeastern United States at the time.

On-site dehullers can help farmers reduce expenses and increase profits. Dehulling on the farm reduces the bulk weight of the grain leading to lower transportation costs and higher profit margins when the finished product is transported.

The hull byproducts can also offer growers additional sales potential. “Dairy farmers like the hulls because they are high in protein,” Baker said, “the hulls can also be sold for bedding for poultry, used for pillows (similar to buckwheat pillows) and used for filtering juices.”

To sustain an on-site dehulling machine, the farm has to be able to produce enough grain for the machinery to pay for itself. “It’s economies of scale,” he added. Aside from the initial investment, the machines require time for set-up, cleaning and quality control. “(We all know) time is money,” he said.

Establishing partnerships with other local farmers who can also benefit from the machine can help make the equipment more affordable. NOFA-NY invested $11,000 in a mobile Forsberg 7-D impact dehuller and an Oliver 30. “It’s mobile and farmers are able to share it,” Dyck said.

What may prove to be even more cost effective is modifying existing equipment to handle these grains. “The CS Bell Grinder, a corn sheller modified with a rubber disk has worked well for one farmer,” Baker noted.

Dyck agreed, sharing the success of farmer Henry Beiler of Watsontown, PA. He uses an International Harvester Burr mill modified with rubber disks made from rubber horse mats. “It’s (Beiler’s machine) time consuming processing 100-120 pounds of spelt per hour, but it provides good quality and needs little maintenance,” she said.

Graduate students enrolled in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering program at Cornell University worked closely with Paul Dawson to develop a machine that combines impact and friction dehulling methods. Its 7.5 horsepower demands a lot of energy, but can accommodate both spelt and emmer. “It looks like it has promise,” Dyck said.





Is it worth the work?

Ancient grains are more time consuming and more costly to process than current bread grains. However, they have the potential of being high-value crops. Statistics from November 2014 show that organic retail prices are strong for einkorn, emmer and spelt. Kutka spotted national prices of whole einkorn at $4-$7 per pound, whole emmer at $3-$6 per pound and whole spelt at $1.30-$4. (Prices vary geographically and are subject to change.)

With careful consideration of the economics of dehulling, ancient grain yield, dehulling efficiencies and costs and market prices, growers of ancient grains have an opportunity to produce a high-value crop.

To view the webinar referenced in this article visit www.extension.org/pages/71272/dehulling-ancient-grains-webinar# .