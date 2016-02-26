Dairy ventilation: fan selection

by Tamara Scully

Adequate ventilation can increase the health of dairy cows, no matter their life stage. Providing ventilation, via natural measures or enhanced with fans or tube systems, allows producers to mitigate negative environmental factors.

Ventilation enhances air quality by moving stagnant air — carrying disease-causing germs, gases, or unhealthy particles — away from animals. Circulating air can keep cows cool.

Air temperature and humidity are important factors in cow comfort and health. Warm, moist air is an environment conducive for respiratory illnesses to develop. Heat stress, caused when the temperature and relative humidity combine to create a situation where the animal cannot use its own biological evaporative cooling system to decrease its body temperature, is another primary concern.

From the milking herd to heifers and newly weaned calves, including fans to move air can have a positive impact on cow health and well-being. Selecting the right fan to get the job done depends upon housing design, objectives and the fan’s performance.

“You’re moving a lot of (air) volume in some of these buildings. Having the right fan can make a lot of difference,” Steve Ford, Manager, University of Illinois, BESS (Bio-Environmental and Structural System) Laboratory, said at the Dairy Strong 2016 conference.

Fan performance

BESS Laboratory www.bess.illinois.edu tests two types of fans for agricultural use: circulating and ventilation. Circulating fans are those that move air within a space. Ventilation fans are used for air exchange. There is some overlap in how these fans can be utilized in dairy facilities. For example, either can be used to create air velocity over the animals, depending on barn design. However, the fans are primarily designed for differing purposes, and their performance is tested and measured differently.

The purpose of circulating fans is “air mixing to supplement air distribution in a ventilation system,” and “provide a cooling air movement across an animal’s body,” according to BESS Laboratory’s definition. Circulating fan performance is measured in thrust. This is the force that the fan creates in the opposite direction of its airflow.

The efficiency of the thrust measures the fan’s energy use in creating this air movement, and is expressed in pounds of thrust per kilowatt. A higher ratio is more energy efficient. Another important number is the 5D Centerline Velocity, a measure of the air velocity at a point along the center axis of the fan blade, downstream from the fan five times the propeller diameter. So a 48-inch fan has its 5D velocity measured at 20 feet.

“It’s important to work with somebody who has had some success” putting together circulating fan systems”, Ford said. Size, airflow capacity, number, fan style and location of circulating fans are important, as is efficiency.

Ventilation fans exchange air. They work against static pressure. Their performance is measured in cfm, or the cubic feet of air they can move per minute. This ventilation rate differs depending on static pressure. When comparing rates, make sure to consider your static pressure.

Free air is zero static, but “nobody’s barn is going to operate there,” Ford said.

The standard used when reporting testing data is air delivery at 0.10 inches static pressure (S.P.), which is the amount typically found in most barns. BESS Laboratory tests the fans at varying levels of static pressure, allowing producers to compare performance at different pressure levels. They typically test up to 0.30 S.P.

“You may even operate higher than that,” Ford said. We’re seeing higher and higher pressures, probably, then buildings in the past.”

Fans that pull through evaporation pads, poultry lighting pads, greenhouse insect screens, or long collection ducts need to work at a higher static pressure. Ceiling baffles and curtains to increase air velocity over cows also impact the fan performance.

“It isn’t inherently obvious that if you just keep putting more baffles in and make a larger barn, you just keep adding up static issues,” he said.

Producers need to know the static pressures under which they are operating. If static pressures are high, then selecting a fan that can perform at those higher levels may be prudent, even if the energy efficiency of the fan is lower. Higher static pressures “starve the fan” of air. Buffers and air inlets increase the static pressure, and decrease the airflow.

Other selection factors

Where static pressure is low, energy efficiency — measured in cfm/Watt — can be the deciding factor. This is important in summer weather, when more air is moved. The airflow ratio is “the ratio of a fan’s airflow at 0.2″ S.P. divided by its airflow at 0.05 S.P.,” according to the BESS Laboratory website. In winter, an airflow ratio near one is important. Winds can cause fluctuations in the pressure across the fan.

Dealer reputation and service, the fan’s expected lifespan and reliability, and its construction are other factors. Fans can be made from stainless or galvanized steel, plastic, fiberglass and other materials. If corrosion due to environmental parameters is a concern, the material selection is important.

“You definitely don’t want the wrong materials for your application,” Ford said.

When comparing fan performance ratings, “compare apples to apples” by selecting first for fan type, size, design and materials. Fans come with shutters, guards and other attachments. The BESS Laboratory tests fans with attachments included, as listed by the manufacturer.

Any alterations in attachments will impact performance, Ford cautioned. A discharge cone, for example, will increase airflow and efficiency, and “its not going to perform the same without this discharge cone.”

Fan maintenance also impacts operation. Dirty shutters — tested from the University’s farm, and which really weren’t all that dirty — yielded a 10 percent drop in performance and efficiency, Ford said. And, if routine maintenance is neglected, the fan may not be operating at its designed standards.

“If a fan is turning, that doesn’t mean its belt is not quite worn,” he said. This would impact the airflow rate.

If producers are seeking a rebate for energy efficiency, selecting a fan that meets the rebate’s efficiency requirements will be important.

Ventilation fan efficiency has increased 23 percent, from 1990-2013, for 48-inch fans, Ford said. But in the past two years, efficiency has not increased at all.

What has changed is the fan’s airflow capabilities. Airflow increased 16 percent from 1990-2013, but also has increased an additional 11 percent from 2013-2015.

Fans have been increasing in size. BESS Laboratories cannot fit 72-inch fans into their test chambers. How well the newer models of 72-inch fans operate at higher static pressures is not known.

Independent testing “pushes the products that can perform better in the market,” Ford said. “The companies are designing better fans. They’re moving more air at the same efficiency.”