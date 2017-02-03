Confined Space Manure Pit & Rescue Training Sessions Added

HAMBURG, NEW YORK – The New York Center for Agricultural Medicine & Health has added additional sessions to its Confined Space Manure Pit Safety & Rescue training program currently taking place at the 7th Annual Western New York Farm Show at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. These programs are open to the public and are geared towards farmers, Farm Bureau Members, local firefighters and emergency responders. The scheduled of extra training sessions includes:

Saturday, February 4th, 6-8pm – Classroom session only, includes confined space manure pit entry, chemical safety, sprayer safety and prevention of dust explosions.

Sunday, February 5th, 1-5pm – Manure Pit Confined Space rescue training and trauma management.

Sunday, February 5th, 6-8pm – Classroom session only, includes confined space manure pit entry, chemical safety, sprayer safety and prevention of dust explosions.

Monday, February 6th, 9a-1p – Manure Pit Confined Space rescue training and trauma management.

Advanced registration is required for this training. Contact NYCAMH Agricultural Safety Specialist Jim Carrabba at 800-343-7527 x2216, or e-mail at jcarrabba@nycamh.com. The training sessions are limited to 30 participants. There is no cost to attend the training.

The WNY Farm Show will be held inside two heated buildings on the Fairgrounds. Show times are: Thursday, February 2, 10:00am-4:00pm; Friday, February 3, 10:00am-6:00pm; Saturday, February 4, 9:00am-3:00pm. For more information, visit WNYFarmShow.com , email wnyfarmshow@ecfair.org. or call 716-649-3900 ext. 6488.