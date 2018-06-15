Chautauqua County dairy industry celebrates

New dairy princess crowned and local farm family recognized for 15 year Dairy of Distinction

by Heather Gregory, Chautauqua County Dairy Promotion Committee Chair and Lisa Kempisty, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County Dairy Educator

JAMESTOWN, NY — A lakeside view at Carlson Community Center in Mayville set the stage for the coronation of the 2018-2019 Chautauqua County Dairy Princess and Dairy of Distinction Awards Program. Ashley Haskins of Kennedy has earned the Dairy Princess title, with Sophia Woodis of Mayville chosen to serve as her alternate.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County also presented a 15 Year Dairy of Distinction award to Dennis, Lorrie and Jeff Emke of Pickup Hill Road in Cherry Creek. The Emke Family milk 40 dairy cows at their well-maintained, attractive dairy farm, producing high quality, nutritious milk for consumers to enjoy.

The Chautauqua County Dairy Princess Pageant and Dairy of Distinction Awards Program is an annual event, held in conjunction with the national June Dairy Month celebrations. A small crowd of the local dairy industry’s distinguished representatives attended the event.

Chautauqua County’s new Dairy Princess, Ashley Haskins is the 16-year-old daughter of Jodelle Rice and William Haskins. She is the granddaughter of Lewis and Myrna Rice of Ellington. Forty registered Holsteins are milked and cared for on their 300-acre farm; where Ashley is an integral part of the daily operations. In the fall, Ashley will be a senior at Falconer Central School. She is secretary of her FFA chapter, a member of the Wild Oats 4-H club, and part of the 4-H dairy judging team. Ashley is also involved in the Chautauqua County Junior Holstein Club. She has been active in the dairy princess program for four years, and served as the alternate dairy princess last year. As dairy princess, Ashley hopes to share her knowledge of the dairy industry with anyone who would like to meet her.

The new Alternate Dairy Princess, Sophia Woodis is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Heather Woodis, of Dewittville. Her family cares for 750 registered Jerseys and Holsteins on their 1,800-acre dairy farm. Sophie is a sophomore at Chautauqua Lake Central School. She plays varsity volleyball and softball; serves as an acolyte and Eucharistic Minister in her church, and plays trumpet in the high school band. She is active in the 4-H dairy project, and enjoys working with younger 4-H youth as a senior dairy buddy. Sophia has been involved in the dairy promotion program as an ambassador for five years.

Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner, catered by Debbie Stearns of Classic Occasions. Kendra Lamb of Batavia emceed the event. Lamb is a passionate advocate of the dairy industry and partner in Lamb Farms of Oakfield. She spoke on the importance of famers sharing their real-world experience of farming with the public “because if you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you, and their version is often not true.”

Assisting this year’s dairy princess and alternate in promoting milk and dairy products are 14 dairy ambassadors including: Anastasia Frederes, daughter of Thomas and Karen Frederes of Falconer; Autumn Gregory, daughter of David and Heather Gregory of Forestville; Kelsie Jackson, daughter of Doug and Molly Hotchkiss of Clymer; Tesika Kilmer, daughter of RoJan Kilmer and Andrew Ostrom of Kennedy, and Aaron Kilmer of Orchard Park; Katelyn Miller, daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Miller of Cherry Creek; LynnDee Nagel, daughter of Gwen and Jason Nagel; Miranda Nickerson, daughter of Bart and Julie Nickerson, of Corry, PA; Sadie Steward, daughter of Ken and Lori Steward of Kennedy; Leighanne Swan, daughter of Jason and Jamie Swan; Carlie Ward, daughter of Jennifer Giles and Jon Ward, of South Dayton; Erma Jean Wolcott, daughter of Greg and Kathy Wolcott of Mayville; Ella Woodis, daughter of Chris Woodis and Erin Allard of Mayville; and Evangeline and Lily Woodis, daughters of Michael and Heather Woodis of Dewittville.

Every year, the Chautauqua County Dairy Princess is available to speak to school groups and any area organization that would like her to attend their event or meeting. The court is happy to participate in area parades, and especially enjoys serving chocolate milk to athletes at sporting events as part of their “Refuel with Chocolate Milk” campaign. Ashley and her court looks forward to serving the Chautauqua County area this year! Please contact the committee at chautcodairypromo@gmail.com or call Heather Woodis, Booking Chair, at 716.753.2112 for more information. The Chautauqua County Dairy Princess Program is made possible through the support of the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council: the local planning and management organization funded by dairy farmer check-off dollars.

The Dairy of Distinction Program recognizes attractive dairy farms which gives consumers greater confidence in the wholesomeness of milk, stimulates milk sales, and encourages public support for the dairy industry. The program recognizes many of the attractive dairy farms throughout New York and honors the dairy farm families who work hard maintaining well-kept, attractive dairies.

For more information, call 716.664.9502 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.