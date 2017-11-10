Central New York Beef Producers 4th feeder calf sale ‘Growing and Improving’

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“This is a good sale!” remarked consignor John VanDerwerken, Central Bridge, NY, producer of Aberdeen Black Angus cattle. “This is our 3rd sale with this group and we’re happy with the results. We like being part of this group.”

VanDerwerken was one of several consignors to market their feeder calves through the CNY Beef Producers 4th feeder calf tele-auction.

The sale actually takes place online where the feeder calves that have been professionally videotaped are viewed and bid on by buyers.

“We were pleased to offer 101 feeders and eight yearlings for sale,” said CNY CCE Educator Bill Gibson, coordinator of the CNY Beef Producers and the sales.

This number was up from the 82 offered at the spring 2017 sale.

Gibson reported that the calves came from nine different farms in five central New York counties.

“Long standing CNY Beef Producer supporters from Otsego Co.; the Maidens from Laurens and Rosses from Edmeston, and newer participants, including the Bartons from West Winfield and the Nelsons from Springfield took part,” said Gibson. “Other consignors included the Carharts from Sherburne in Chenango Co; the Tabers from Earlville in Madison Co.; the Walls in St. Johnsville, Fulton Co; and the VanDerwerkens, Central Bridge and King’s Cobleskill, from Schoharie Co.”

Gibson said of the 10 registered bidders, three were previous buyers, including repeat buyer Allen Hough, Morrisville, who had more than 110 head and bought 37 head from this 4th sale.

“I am very happy with the quality of these animals,” Hough remarked. “That’s why I came back.”

Cornell University Beef Cattle Specialist, Dr. Mike Baker, a supporter and catalyst for the sale, was a new buyer.

Baker believes that using Quality Beef Assurance guidelines and protocol has improved profitability of the feeder calves, stimulating infrastructure and creating more business for producers.

First time buyer, Randy Dewar, of Barnevald, NY, bought four feeder calves.

Dewar said he heard about the sale from Oneida Co. CCE and through Cornell Ag e-mail from Dr. Baker.

“This is smooth and professional,” commented Dewar. “I talked to Bill Gibson, researched the grading and watched the video on You Tube.”

Some recent changes in the program came with experience from the three previous sales.

“We adopted several practices in response to earlier challenges,” said Gibson. “These are meant to give potential buyers greater confidence in the calves offered. We now guarantee that the heifers are not bred and that the steers have checked to assure they have been properly castrated.”

Other changes included weighing and tagging.

“Due to weight variances within lots offered for sale in the past, we used portable scales to weigh calves at each contributing farm to target delivery date weights more accurately. Due to prolonged procedures at delivery to tag, weigh, sort and load calves; consignors tagged calves with NYS 21p series tags and our Central New York tags before delivery.”

Calves were delivered to Hosking Sales where they were reweighed, sorted, and escorted to each buyer’s separate pen, ready to be picked up.

“We’re wanting our producers to trust the quality job they are all doing and appreciate the opportunity to offer calves together,” said Gibson.

“This Fall’s sale was promoted under the motto of “Growing and Improving,” Gibson remarked. “Tom and Brenda are true professionals in keeping things flowing with our increasing numbers!”

“We are working each time to improve quality and relationship with our buyers, which is evidenced by the repeat interest we’ve had with folks coming back each time and taking home increasing numbers of our calves,” Gibson confirmed. “Overall it has been very gratifying. We are already talking with potential buyers and consignors for an April 2018 sale!”

For more information on the CNY Beef Producers 2018 Spring sale or the Central NY Beef Producers contact Gibson at wrg56@cornell.edu.