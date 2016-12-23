CCE Calf Management workshops wrap up 2016

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

“I want you to think about what the goals are of your calf management program,” said CNY Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Dairy Specialist Dave Balbian.

Balbian was addressing a group of mostly dairy folk in the Norwich session of a two-day Calf Management workshop hosted by CCE.

Balbian said instead of settling for a live calf that makes it into the milking herd, focusing on best practices for calf management will reap benefits in high production cows in the future.

Using the latest research and data, Balbian and Betsy Hicks of CCE Southern Central NY Dairy and Field Crops team showed that high performance cows begin their lives as well-managed calves.

“We want to maximize passive transfer, with good colostrum management. We want to maximize heifer growth and health and reduce death losses — those can be pretty devastating when you have some issues and problems,” said Balbian. “Reduce illness and increase productivity.”

One longtime dairyman spoke about changing his calf-housing situation after suddenly suffering a large percentage of loss due to calf illness.

“It was devastating,” he attested. “I’ve gone from a calf barn into hutches right now. I haven’t lost a calf since then.”

Balbian showed statistics from a study done by Jason Karszes. Farm Management Specialist PRO-DAIRY Program Department of Animal Science Cornell University, which showed that when considering all calf care, raising a calf up to about 3 months of age, is approximately $3 per day.

“There’s a lot of money tied up in these animals.”

However, he pointed out that when you are investing in replacement heifers, you are investing in the future of the farm. “Maximize dollars spent without losing productivity,” he advised. “There are a lot of variables involved.”

Healthy calves begin before birth with care and management of the dam, including “calving ease sires,” vaccinations, nutrition, cleanliness and maternity pens were discussed.

“Dam stress equals calf stress,” said Balbian.

Research has shown cows prefer solitude when calving and many farms now install 3-sided partitions for cows to voluntarily move to, when not separated from herd mates, before calving.

Calving stress has long-term affects on the calf. A longer time to standing may cause respiratory acidosis leading to death. A major goal in the maternity pen should be to reduce calving stress.

“Observe all calvings possible and check calf position early,” stressed Balbin.

Checking for signs of distress in the calf include color of the calf tongue and tongue and eye reflex.

Knowing when to intervene in the calving process is also crucial. Allow time for the dam’s cervix to fully dilate before assisting in a delivery. If the cervix must be fully dilated before assistance in pulling the calf is offered.

If assistance is required to pull a calf, there are guidelines to follow by calf breed. Pulling force should not exceed 150 pounds of force for a Holstein calf and should not exceed 75 pounds of force for a Jersey calf.

Use of excessive force can and will result in rib fractures and possible front leg and vertebral fractures.

Once calves are properly identified and have their navels dipped, they should be moved to a dry, well-ventilated calf facility.

One point made was that investing in bedding is an investment in calf health.

“With calves, you’re talking about calf health. Keeping them clean and dry reduces the likelihood of them coming down with any kind of illness — and respiratory is our biggest issue with calves. We ought to be spending more on bedding.”

Shaving daily costs, such as bedding or feed, to save money will likely cause you a setback in the long run.

“With calves, its false economics,” Balbian remarked. “You could lower your cost per day, but if it takes you an extra two, three or four months of extra time; in the end it just costs you more.”

Younger, well-grown heifers are proven to be more productive over their lives.

Attendees discussed their practices of culling calves that were not hardy from the start since they were already set back in their growth and required more time and sometimes vet visits and medication.

“There’s more people that are culling calves or young heifers,” Balbian agreed. “More herds are doing that based on the health of these animals. Everybody’s got a little different criteria. Some people are saying, two bouts of respiratory problems are certainly going to translate into growth rates and how competitive they are, especially when they’re in groups.”

Balbain said farms with computerized data systems report on how much each calf is consuming. “Research is telling us that these animals that are not as aggressive, that have had a number of health problems; odds are that they will never turn into productive cows. Why continue to continue to put more money into that animal? It’s probably going to turn out to be an early cull anyway. You might as well get that animal out of there.”

Hicks advised tagging calves from difficult births with a collar or tag so that when they show signs of illness they can receive special attention immediately instead of taking a wait and see approach.

“Keep track of them,” advised Hicks. “These are the calves that are going to come down with respiratory illness earlier, they’re going to be more prone to getting sick. If you see signs of them getting sick, you need to start treating them.”

One attendee shared that on her family’s farm they keep documented history and information on each individual calf.

Colostrum quality and quantity and neonatal nutrition were addressed by Hicks.

“We’re going to set the calf up for her lifetime,” said Hicks. “The things we do with colostrum directly impact what she can do in her lifetime. Her health, her growth rate, what happens in her gut, lifetime health, milk production.”

Hicks discussed the 3 Q’s of colostrum; quality, quantity and quickness.

Studies show that a calf that receives four quarts of colostrum will out-perform a calf that only receives two quarts. “It’s as simple as giving the right amount of colostrum,” Hicks stressed, adding that longevity in the animal is also affected positively by added colostrum at birth.

Maximizing colostrum quality was also discussed. “We want to maximize the IgGs per liter.”

“How fast are we getting that colostrum in her?” Hicks asked. “We can do a great job of harvesting quality colostrum, making sure it’s got low bacteria in it, but, if we’re waiting 12 hours to get it into the calf… we’ve got to get that colostrum into her as quickly as possible.”

Research proves that the gut shuts down and will no longer absorb antibodies in colostrum after a few short hours.

Reminding attendees that colostrum should be managed properly, Hicks said that bacteria will double on handling. “It’s a race between the bacteria and the antibodies in the colostrum when it comes to calf health.”

When using bagged colostrum, Hicks warned that directions on the bag should be followed specifically.

Hicks emphasized that new data shows that effects of neonatal nutrition on productivity — as early as the first hour and the first day of life- has an impact on long term productivity.

“Are we feeding her for an increased plan of nutrition? Increasing nutrient intake as a baby results in greater growth rates and can positively impact first lactations. The faster we get her to grow the better she is going to be in her lifetime. We’re not going to feed them just four quarts a day, we’re going to feed them 10 quarts a day.”