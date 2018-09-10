Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair & Open Beef Cattle Show results 2018

The Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair & Open Beef Cattle Show took place on July 28 during the Cayuga County Fair, 4-H Youth Fair & Big 6 events, which were held at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum & Dr. Joseph Karpinski Educational Center on Route 38A, Auburn. Exhibitors received the following awards:
Youth Fitting and Showmanship:
Novice: Talia Pallokat — blue, Taylor Pallokat — blue, Annika Donlick — blue, Elsie Donlick — blue, Matthew Laudermilk — blue, Ally Laudermilk — blue
Master Beef Cattle Showman: Annika Donlick
Reserve Master Beef Cattle Showman: Elsie Donlick
Black Angus:
Late Summer Yearling: New Penn Farm — 1st blue
Summer Yearling: Taylor Pallokat — 1st blue
Spring Yearling: New Penn Farm — 1st blue; Taylor Pallokat — 2nd blue
Junior Yearling: Talia Pallokat — 1st blue; New Penn Farms — 2nd blue
Cow & Calf Class: Cayuga View Farms — 1st blue
Grand Champion Black Angus: Talia Pallokat with “Cayuga View Kenzie 317”
Reserve Grand Champion Black Angus: New Penn Farms with “Burks 421 Missie 890E”
Simmental:
Junior Heifer Calf: Simme Valley — 1st blue; Simme Valley — 2nd blue
Senior Heifer Calf: Simme Valley — 1st blue
Spring Yearling: Simme Valley — 1st blue
Junior Yearling: Simme Valley — 1st blue
Grand Champion Simmental: Simme Valley with “S.V. Fre-Anna”
Reserve Grand Champion Simmental: Simme Valley with “S.V. Eye Candy”
All Other Breeds:
Summer Yearling: Ledyard Farms — 1st; Ledyard Farms — 2nd blue
Grand Champion All Other Breeds: Ledyard Farms with “Ledyard Cardinal”
Reserve Grand Champion All Other Breeds: Ledyard Farms with “Ledyard Taz”
Thank you to the New York Beef Producers Association for sponsoring the Supreme Female Award.
Supreme Female Award: Simme Valley Farms with “S.V. Fre-Anna”
Reserve Supreme Female: Talia Pallokat with “Cayuga View Kenzie 317”
Junior Prospect Calf:
Black Angus: Cayuga View Farms — 1st blue and Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Senior Bull Calf:
Simmental: Simme Valley — 1st blue and Grand Champion Bull
Special Thanks to our Beef Cattle Show Sponsors: The New York Angus Association, Cayuga View Farms, Simme Valley and New Penn Farm.
