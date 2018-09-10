Country Folks

Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair & Open Beef Cattle Show results 2018

The Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair & Open Beef Cattle Show took place on July 28 during the Cayuga County Fair, 4-H Youth Fair & Big 6 events, which were held at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum & Dr. Joseph Karpinski Educational Center on Route 38A, Auburn. Exhibitors received the following awards:

Youth Fitting and Showmanship:

Novice: Talia Pallokat — blue, Taylor Pallokat — blue, Annika Donlick — blue, Elsie Donlick — blue, Matthew Laudermilk — blue, Ally Laudermilk — blue

Master Beef Cattle Showman: Annika Donlick

Reserve Master Beef Cattle Showman: Elsie Donlick

Black Angus:

Late Summer Yearling: New Penn Farm — 1st blue

Summer Yearling: Taylor Pallokat — 1st blue

Spring Yearling: New Penn Farm — 1st blue; Taylor Pallokat — 2nd blue

Junior Yearling: Talia Pallokat — 1st blue; New Penn Farms — 2nd blue

Cow & Calf Class: Cayuga View Farms — 1st blue

Grand Champion Black Angus: Talia Pallokat with “Cayuga View Kenzie 317”

Reserve Grand Champion Black Angus: New Penn Farms with “Burks 421 Missie 890E”

Simmental:

Junior Heifer Calf: Simme Valley — 1st blue; Simme Valley — 2nd blue

Senior Heifer Calf: Simme Valley — 1st blue

Spring Yearling: Simme Valley — 1st blue

Junior Yearling: Simme Valley — 1st blue

Grand Champion Simmental: Simme Valley with “S.V. Fre-Anna”

Reserve Grand Champion Simmental: Simme Valley with “S.V. Eye Candy”

All Other Breeds:

Summer Yearling: Ledyard Farms — 1st; Ledyard Farms — 2nd blue

Grand Champion All Other Breeds: Ledyard Farms with “Ledyard Cardinal”

Reserve Grand Champion All Other Breeds: Ledyard Farms with “Ledyard Taz”

Thank you to the New York Beef Producers Association for sponsoring the Supreme Female Award.

Supreme Female Award: Simme Valley Farms with “S.V. Fre-Anna”

Reserve Supreme Female: Talia Pallokat with “Cayuga View Kenzie 317”

Junior Prospect Calf:

Black Angus: Cayuga View Farms — 1st blue and Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Senior Bull Calf:

Simmental: Simme Valley — 1st blue and Grand Champion Bull

Special Thanks to our Beef Cattle Show Sponsors: The New York Angus Association, Cayuga View Farms, Simme Valley and New Penn Farm.

