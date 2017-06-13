BioSafe Systems: A Growing Family

BioSafe Systems announces the strategic hires of Carleton Birk for the role of Operations Manager, and Tenaya Becker, Ester Mastronardi, Patrick Clark, and Kyle Pickles for the roles of Technical Sales Representatives in their respective geographic regions throughout USA and Canada.

Carleton Birk is based at the BioSafe headquarters in East Hartford, CT as the Operations Manager. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a BA degree in Corporate and Organizational Studies and an MBA from the University of New Haven. With 10 years of operational and quality management experience in industrial and job shop manufacturing, he is excited to focus on streamlining operations, improving supplier/manufacturing partner relations, and developing production capabilities and expansion for future growth.

Tenaya Becker is based in Southern CA as a Technical Sales Representative. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture as Technical Sales Representative covering horticulture and turf/lawncare segments in Southern California. With 25 years of horticultural sales experience in the Western and Central Regions of the USA, she is anxious to focus on introducing Biosafe chemistries to those who can benefit the most from them.

Ester Mastronardi is based in Leamington, Ontario as a Technical Sales Representative for Canada. As President and Owner of Plasponics Inc. and former President and Owner of Agro-Clip Inc. she is well versed in the sales, export, and import of agricultural, horticultural & vineyard products. She is excited to work with BioSafe and generate solutions for growers throughout Canada.

Patrick Clark is based in Eastern PA as a Technical Sales Representative. He has served as a business unit agronomist for Helena Chemical Company where he provided agronomic and precision agriculture support in the eastern half of the US. He was also employed by Marrone Bio Innovations as a sales representative in the Northeast & Great Lakes regions. Prior to that, he was the general manager of a wholesale nursery servicing the ornamental and agriculture markets in the Northern California, Western Nevada, and Southern Oregon markets. Patrick holds three Associate of Agriculture Science degrees from Butte-Glen Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Science: Crops, Horticulture, & Land Resource Management from California State University – Chico, CA.

Kyle Pickles is based in the Central CA as a Technical Sales Representative. He is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a BS degree in Agriculture Systems Management and a minor in Plant Protection and Crop Science. He has spent much of his career with The Deerpoint Group providing sales and technical support in the Water Treatment services division. Kyle is eager to provide a high-level of technical support and service to the Central Coast territory covering Oxnard/Ventura up to the Salinas Valley.

BioSafe Systems welcomes these new members, and is pleased to have them as part of the family. Contact them directly at:

